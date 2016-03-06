Piqua man to speak at Ohio Statehouse

PIQUA — Piqua resident Jason McCabe has been invited to serve as the keynote speaker for the Developmental Disabilities Awareness and Advocacy Day at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus on Tuesday. This annual event attracts hundreds of people from across the state to draw the attention of lawmakers toward relevant issues for people with developmental disabilities.

McCabe was asked by event organizers to serve as this year’s speaker after an article about him appeared in recent editions of the Troy Daily News and Piqua Daily Call. The story was shared widely throughout the state on social media.

Despite having disabilities, McCabe’s gift for voiceover work and live game announcing has his communication abilities taking center stage these days. He recently lent his talents at Special Olympics basketball and soccer games, dances held at Riverside, and served as the voice of Riverside for radio commercials during the agency’s successful renewal levy last fall.

McCabe has received support from local businesses in preparation for his trip. A stylish outfit was donated to him by Barclay’s Downtown Piqua, and he received new shoes donated by the Miami Valley Centre Mall.

At the Statehouse, McCabe plans to share his personal story and encourage others with disabilities to believe in themselves and do what it takes to follow their dreams. He is scheduled to address the crowd of several hundred at 10:45 a.m. in the Statehouse Atrium.

“It is quite an honor to have a representative from Miami County speak at such a large and prestigious statewide event,” said Brian Green, superintendent of Riverside Developmental Disabilities. “Jason is not only a great representative for our agency, but he’s a terrific representative for the entire Miami County community. He makes us very proud.”