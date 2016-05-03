National Day of Prayer event set

TROY — Join Troy Christian Schools in this 65th National Day of Prayer at the Miami County Courthouse from 11:55 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday. There will be a student- and staff-led guided prayer and celebration of songs. Also if you are attending and missing your lunch, sack lunches will be provided. In the case of poor weather conditions, the event will be held in the Troy Christian High School Gymnasium 700 S. Dorset Road. For questions, call the school office at (937) 524-3097.