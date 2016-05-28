Ohio unemployment rate rises

COLUMBUS (AP) — Officials say Ohio’s unemployment rate rose again in April as 13,600 jobs were lost over the month.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services said Friday that the state unemployment rate was 5.2 percent in April, up from 5.1 percent in March. February’s rate was 5 percent.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in April was 302,000, up 8,000 from March. The number of unemployed has increased by 15,000 compared with the same time last year. But state officials say 71,900 jobs were added over the past year despite the losses.

Month-over-month losses were seen in categories including manufacturing, professional and business services and mining and logging. The finance sector showed an increase of 4,100 jobs.

The U.S. unemployment rate for April was 5 percent, unchanged from March.