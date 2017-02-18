Gudorf Law Group hires trust officer

DAYTON — Gudorf Law Group, LLC has hired Key Bank trust officer Mark S. O’Hara to oversee its Probate and Trust Settlement Department.

At Key Bank in Dayton, O’Hara served as trust administrator for accounts containing over $300 million dollars in assets. This included managing trust distributions and ensuring compliance with state and federal regulations.

In addition to overseeing the Probate and Trust Settlement Department at Gudorf Law, O’Hara has been tasked with assisting managing attorney Ted Gudorf in expanding the firm’s Fiduciary Services Department, including broadening the department’s scope of services to include firm attorneys serving as trustees and guardians in client matters.

Prior to his work in banking, O’Hara spent over two decades as a partner in an Indiana law firm focusing on estate planning, tax planning, tax resolution and asset protection.

Gudorf Law Group has expanded in recent years with offices in Clayton, Troy and Centerville. Its staff now exceeds 15 employees including three attorneys, two CPAs and six paralegals.

For more information, go to www.DaytonEstatePlanningLaw.com or call (937) 898-5583.