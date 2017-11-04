Winans unveils new roaster

Winans owner Joe Reiser, far right, and Winans Coffee Roaster Brenda Cook, right, discuss the advantages of the company’s new roasting machine, “Lola,” during the ribbon-cutting for the new machine recently at their downtown Piqua headquarters. The machine uses one-third the energy while tripling the output of the old roasting machine. Co-owner Lori Reiser said that Winans has seen an increase in demand for their coffee grow from a little over 100 pounds per week to over 2,500 pounds per week.

