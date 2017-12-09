Four-in-ten American adults shopped small on Small Business Saturday

NEW YORK — As Small Business Saturday closed out its eighth year on Saturday, Nov. 25, shoppers provided an encouraging boost to small businesses at the start to the holiday shopping season.

According to data from the 2017 Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey, released this week by the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) and American Express, an estimated 108 million consumers reported shopping or dining at local independently-owned businesses.

“Year after year, Small Business Saturday receives remarkable support from shoppers and communities nationwide,” said Elizabeth Rutledge, executive vice president of Global Advertising and Media at American Express. “In year eight, it’s encouraging to see Small Business Saturday continue to gain momentum as more people recognize the benefits that independently-owned businesses bring to their neighborhoods — and our country as a whole.”

The Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey also found that 70 percent of U.S consumers are aware of Small Business Saturday. In addition to support on Main Streets, shoppers turned out for online small businesses — with 35 percent reporting that they shopped small online on Nov. 25 alone.

The 2017 Small Business Saturday 50-State Survey, also released this week by the NFIB and American Express, showed 73 percent of consumers who reportedly Shopped Small at independently-owned retailers and restaurants on Small Business Saturday did so with friends or family. The most reported reason for consumers aware of the day to shop and dine at small, independently-owned businesses was to support their community (64 percent).

Further insights from the 2017 Small Business Saturday 50-State Survey include the following:

Shoppers made Small Business Saturday an all-day affair, as 58 percent of those who participated in the day reported shopping or dining at more than one small, independently-owned retailer or restaurant on Small Business Saturday this year.

On a national level, nearly half (48 percent) of consumers who participated in Small Business Saturday reported visiting a small business that they had not previously been to on Small Business Saturday.

Through the Small Business Saturday Coalition, more than 575 organizations helped spread the Shop Small message this year, an 18 percent increase over last year. The Coalition, led by Women Impacting Public Policy (WIPP), was created in 2011 to help amplify Small Business Saturday and is comprised of national, state and local associations that help coordinate activities for Small Business Saturday with consumers and small business owners.

“Small Business Saturday has become an incredibly important day for small businesses across the nation,” said NFIB CEO and president Juanita Duggan. “We are very proud to be a part of this program and to be able to show how valuable small businesses are to local communities, whether on Main Street or online. Partnering with American Express is a great honor and we look forward to Small Business Saturday each year.”

Elected officials in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. championed Small Business Saturday. A total of 239 federal officials and agencies showed support for Small Business Saturday through posts on Facebook and Twitter.

The United States Senate unanimously passed a resolution designating Nov. 25, 2017, as Small Business Saturday. 653 city proclamations in support of Small Business Saturday were issued by mayors and other elected officials covering all 50 states and Washington, D.C.