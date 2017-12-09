Vectren offers Gift of Energy program

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Vectren Energy Delivery (Vectren) is again offering its Gift of Energy program this holiday season, which allows individuals to make a payment toward the Vectren energy bill of a friend, family member or neighbor.

The monetary pledge will be displayed on the recipient’s next bill as a payment. Both the donor and recipient will receive an official Gift of Energy certificate in the mail, listing the donor’s name, recipient’s name and the amount of the pledge. If elected, the donor can remain anonymous.

To give the Gift of Energy, visit http://www.vectren.com/giftofenergy or contact Vectren at (800) 227-1376. Individuals do not have to be Vectren customers to give the Gift of Energy. Donors should know the full name and specific address of their chosen recipient before contacting Vectren.

Gifts can be made by check at no charge or by credit card with a processing fee. There is no minimum or maximum amount associated with the monetary pledge. Vectren’s Gift of Energy program runs year-round.