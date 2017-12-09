Business briefs

Tax professionals to meet

TROY — The Ohio State Society of Enrolled Agents of Greater Dayton invites EA’s, CPA’s and other tax professionals to attend an evening featuring dinner and three hours of continuing education on Jan. 4.

Richard E. Ayres, EA, ATA of Ayres Tax Seminars will be speaking. The topic will be 2017 Federal Tax Update (including IRS Regulation Changes and ACA). This event will be held in The Crystal Room, 845 W. Market St., Troy, OH.

Dinner will begin at 5:30 p.m. and education will begin at 6 p.m.

Registrations must be confirmed by Dec. 22. For information contact Ron Bodey at (937) 440-6562 or bodeyr@frontier.com.

Anti-gravity treadmill added

TROY — Koester Pavilion has added the AlterG Anti-Gravity Treadmill to its patient rehabilitation services.

The AlterG Anti-Gravity Treadmill is ideal for geriatric patients recovering from neurologic and orthopedic-related injuries and surgeries.

The Anti-Gravity Treadmill’s NASA-patented, precise, unweighting technology allows patients to rehabilitate while reducing the risk of further injury, enabling faster healing.

The unique unweighting capabilities of the Anti-Gravity Treadmill allow patients to move rehabilitation forward by walking with reduced to no pain, while maintaining a normal gait. The treadmill reduces stress on joints and injured areas of the lower body, and gives patients the confidence and ability to walk longer and recover faster with less pain.

“This is a great option available for our patients to help them get back on their feet and on the road to recovery faster,” said Amanda Spitler, COTA/L, Koester Pavilion Therapy Program Manager.

To learn more, call 440-7663.