Thrush and Sons to promote business model as franchise

To be eligible to win one of these two 12 Volt battery operated cars, all you have to do is go into one of the Thrush and Sons locations, including the Troy location at 121 NE Public Square, Troy, and donate a toy. Once you have donated a toy, you must fill out a slip with your name and phone number and then you are registered to win. The prize drawings will be held on Dec. 15 live on Facebook. Remember, only one entry per person.

This year for those who drop off toys at the business, they will be put into a drawing to win one of two Thrush & Son, Atlas Roofing and Kaycan Building Products Ford Raptors.

TROY — Thrush & Son LLC, DBA Thrush & Son: Complete Home Improvement Company, a home improvement company headquartered in Brookville, with an office in Troy, has announced they have entered into an agreement with the iFranchise Group to promote their business model as a franchise to consumers who are interested in pursuing a patch in the home improvement industry. Thrush & Son has spent years implementing and developing a franchise concept before making their business intentions public. Their strategic growth plan is aimed initially for regional expansion but carries an allowance of 27 states.

Thrush & Son was established in 1960 by Wilbur Thrush. In 1989, W. Allen Thrush and his wife Michelle, purchased the business from his father. Since the transaction in 1989, Thrush & Son has seen consistent growth within the Dayton market. In 2004, Thrush & Son purchased their 17,000 square foot corporate office and in 2016 they entered the Troy market by opening another office and showroom located at 121 NE Public Square. Thrush & Son currently employs a staff of 12, including sales representatives, as well as 11 certified crews in the field. Thrush & Son is nationally recognized by Atlas Roofing as “Atlas Guys” and have been featured in numerous national trade publications including Roofing Magazine, Asphalt Life, Professional Roofing Magazine and Roofing Contractor Magazine.

“This is a business venture that I have been planning with my family for a few years now,” said W. Allen Thrush, president and CEO. “I believe in planning, organizing, and having your ducks in a row when it comes to making a decision like this. I know my industry very well and I understand how I achieved the success that I have experienced and I feel that it is time for others to have that same opportunity that I have created, become partners, and continue to build Thrush & Son together.”

When it came time to research and develop a franchising partnership, Thrush & Son was looking for a firm that understood the home improvement industry, carried a respected reputation in the within their own industry, and had a continuing desire for success. This is why Thrush & Son partnered with iFranchise Group. iFranchise Group, located in Homewood, Illi., brings decades of experience in franchise consulting, development, implementation, marketing and sales efforts. The iFranchise Group has worked with 98 of Top 200 Franchisors and has more than 500 years of franchise consulting experience combined amongst their team.

Mark Siebert, president and CEO of iFranchise Group, founded iFranchise as an organization dedicated to developing long-term relationships with successful franchisor clientele. During his career as a franchise consultant, Siebert has personally assisted more than 30 Fortune 2000 companies and over 500 start-up franchisors.

Provided photo W. Allen Thrush and his wife Michelle, along with son Corey Thrush, right, sit among some of the magazine’s the company has been featured in. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2017/12/web1_Thrush.jpg Provided photo W. Allen Thrush and his wife Michelle, along with son Corey Thrush, right, sit among some of the magazine’s the company has been featured in.