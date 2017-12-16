Business briefs

Scott retires from HIWT

TROY — Ron Scott, vice president/general manager of Hobart Institute of Welding Technology, retired on Oct. 20.

Scott started his career at the school in 1975 as a welding instructor. He was a graduate of the institute, taking the program twice to learn to weld both left and right handed.

His knowledge of welding was immeasurable and he said he enjoyed sharing it with others. He would tell students “When your arc goes astray and you make the metal cry, just read the puddle and it will tell you why.”

Scott was instrumental in the growth and expansion of HIWT throughout his 40-plus years with the school.

Rose recognized for volunteerism

TROY — Allstate agency owner Patty Rose recently secured a $1,000 Allstate Foundation Helping Hands in the Community grant to support the Kyle Elementary Parent Teachers Organization.

As a volunteer with the organization, Rose joins thousands of Allstate agency owners and financial specialists around the country who aim to improve their communities by supporting important local causes, such as raising money for domestic violence programs or empowering youth to reach their full potential.

This organization is one of thousands of organizations this year that will receive Allstate Foundation Helping Hands in the Community grants secured by agency owners and financial specialists on behalf of the nonprofit where they volunteer. The grants support organizations addressing domestic violence, youth empowerment, disaster preparedness, hunger and other causes.

