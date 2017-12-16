Sanders to retire after 54 years in real estate

PIQUA — McVety Realty announces the retirement of Charles Sanders following a distinguished career in real estate spanning 54 years.

Sanders began his career in 1963 as a licensed agent working for his father-in law and owner Bill McVety. He obtained his broker’s license in 1965 and became owner of the company in 1978 when Mr. McVety retired. He continued working as a licensed agent after selling the company in 2004 to Jeanie Jordan-Bates.

Throughout the years, Charles has helped hundreds of clients in the home buying and selling process. As an owner of Premier Investment Corporation, he has built more than 200 homes in Piqua and Troy consisting of two-bedroom brick homes. He has also been involved in the development of Sandel Subdivision, focusing on four-unit apartment buildings, doubles and single-family homes.

As a member of the business community, Sanders has dedicated countless hours towards civic organizations and community events. He has been honored with many awards recognizing his accomplishments including the Lifetime Achievement awards from the Midwestern Ohio Association of Realtors in 2008 and the prestigious Realtor Emeritus awarded by the National Association of Realtors in recognition of valuable and lasting contributions to the real estate profession in the community in 2013.