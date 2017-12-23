Edison State names employees of semester

PIQUA — Edison State Community College recognized outstanding employee performance during the most recent all-campus meeting in the Robinson Theater at the Piqua Campus.

The Employee of the Semester award speaks to Edison State’s commitment to quality and sustaining positive employee engagement.

“These employees make a difference to Edison State and members of the campus community, go above and beyond expectations, excel as team players, and strive to demonstrate the college’s core values,” said Linda Peltier, executive director of Human Resources.

Sandra Streitenberger, assistant professor of Accounting and Business, Chris Cummings, director of Financial Aid and Steven Brown, coordinator of Financial Aid were named the fall 2017 employees of the semester. The honorees were presented with personalized plaques and reserved parking spaces for the upcoming spring semester.

Sandra Streitenberger, of Tipp City, was selected for her commitment to making improvements that will both enhance the college experience for students and the college. Streitenberger’s willingness to take on new tasks and projects goes above and beyond the expected.

“Sandra has taken the lead on several projects and institutional improvement projects to include We Are It! This is her first year on the board and has already stepped up to increase participant numbers and offerings,” said a nominator.

“Sandra epitomizes all of Edison State’s Core Values as if they were written with her work ethic and drive for excellence and integrity in mind.”

Streitenberger has been employed with Edison State since 2011 and holds a Master of Arts degree in Management from Antioch University Midwest.

Chris Cummings, of Troy, and Steve Brown, of Greenville, were selected as a team for the progressive foundation for a great financial aid team that positively impacts students of Edison State.

“Chris and Steve have made a huge impact on the flow of financial aid and the general attitude of the student affairs suite. Their positive attitudes and willingness to help in any situation is wonderful. They are both willing to adjust their schedules, work remotely, and talk with and to others, to ensure the best possible service to our students,” said a nominator.

Cummings and Brown have been employed at Edison State since 2016. Cummings holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Morehead State University, while Brown holds a Master of Divinity from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary.

All Edison State employees who demonstrate a commitment to the performance excellence goals, core values, and continued growth are eligible to be nominated for the award. Those eligible for the award are nominated by their peers and then selected by the Valuing People Committee.