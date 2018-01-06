Flowers receives certification

TROY — Cleary Building Corp. announces that Gary Flowers, branch manager at the Troy sales and construction office, on receiving his Masters of Branch Administration certification from Steel Wood University.

Steel Wood University is an extensive training program designed to teach both new and veteran employees the fundamentals of success at Cleary Building Corp. The week-long course includes training on leadership, accountability and customer service.

