Nominations open for BBB Eclipse Integrity awards

DAYTON — Get the new year started out the right way by recognizing an organization that is doing stellar work in our community. Nominate a local business or nonprofit for one of the BBB’s Eclipse Integrity Awards. When you think of the organizations you do business with or support, there are likely many that come to mind that have made you a raving fan and you recommend to your friends and family. You could even nominate your own.

The public is invited to nominate organizations by visiting www.bbbeclipse.org or calling (937) 610-2292. The deadline to nominate an organization other than your own is Feb. 1. The deadline for self-nominations is March 1. (If you’re self-nominating, review the nominating procedures on your BBB’s Web site, www.bbbeclipse.org, or contact your BBB for the complete nomination form.) Note: the guidelines for nonprofits have been enhanced for the 2018 competition.

Eclipse Integrity Awards will be presented to organizations for demonstrating trust and excellence in the marketplace. There are four award categories for businesses based on the number of employees. BBB also has two award categories for nonprofits, which are also based on the number of employees. The winners will be selected by an independent panel of judges and honored at the Eclipse Integrity Awards dinner on May 8 at the David H. Ponitz Sinclair Center, 444 W. Third St., Bldg. 12, Dayton.

Nominated and self-nominated businesses and nonprofits are invited to join BBB as it hosts several free seminars to help organizations put together winning entries. At each seminar, the nomination process will be discussed in detail. Attendees will have the opportunity to review past winners’ entries. And, past winners will be on hand to share how they tackled putting together their entries. Two seminars are scheduled for 2018: January 17 and February 8. Both will be held at the BARRYSTAFF Community Room, 230 Webster St., Dayton, from 8:30-10 a.m. Reservations can be made by calling (937) 610-2270.