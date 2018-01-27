Davidson celebrates 25 years with SpringMeade

For the Troy Daily News

TIPP CITY — Kathy Davidson is celebrating her 25th anniversary at SpringMeade Residence! SpringMeade Residence, an independent retirement community located in Tipp City, owned and operated by Upper Valley Medical Center, an affiliate of Premier Health.

AdCare Health Systems, Inc. manages SpringMeade Residence as well as SpringMeade Health Center, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center located on the SpringMeade campus.

“Kathy started with AdCare before the Coach Homes were even built. She is loved by our residents in the Coach Homes and some even think of her as the mayor of SpringMeade Residence,” said India Chrisman-Williams, LNHA, regional vice president of operations for AdCare Health Systems, Inc.

In 1992, UVMC had a vision of a much-needed independent living retirement community for Miami County, a community that would alleviate the burden of home ownership and allow seniors to age in their homes, possibly with home care, where their neighbors were facing the same life changes they were. AdCare was contracted by UVMC to develop and market the three-to-five-year project, which would consist of 83 homes.

A focus group of seniors was shown several sites and there is a story of how there was a collective sigh as they drove down the tree-lined drive and quickly agreed that the homestead “Mon Reposo” was the perfect site for the future community. The majority of that focus group became the first residents of SpringMeade Residence.

When asked about her time at SpringMeade Residence, Davidson reminisced, “As a young girl, I was always so curious about what was back that long lane on 25-A, so imagine my surprise when I was called by AdCare to interview for the marketing position and realized I was actually driving down the same lane that had intrigued me for years.”

Davidson’s interview was in the farmhouse that was being renovated into offices and an activity center for the community.

“I tried to visualize what was going to be happening in the next five years. It was difficult with the ‘White House’ under renovation and an empty field with two model homes being built.”

Twenty-five years later, the farmhouse is commonly known as the White House at SpringMeade.

“I am so blessed that AdCare saw the potential in me and gave me the opportunity to begin my 25-year journey at SpringMeade. It was exciting and overwhelming, but the people I meet and work with to help guide and plan their next phase in life soon became an extension of my life and SpringMeade became my second home,” Davidson said.

In 1992, statistics showed that the average stay in an independent living community was nine years. Davidson shared with a smile that most of the current Coach Home residents have lived at SpringMeade Residence for at least 15 years.

“It has taken time for people to embrace the concept of independent living. What it really is all about is the turn of a page and freedom to enjoy life!”

The last Coach Home was built in August 1997. At that time, AdCare promoted Davidson to administrator of SpringMeade Residence.

“It was exciting for me because not only would I still meet the people one on one, but I had grown to love the operations part also,” Davidson added. “Twenty-five years later, I still get excited and am so proud of our community, our residents, and especially my team that all work so hard and care so much.”

Davidson commented that there have been a lot of changes over the last 25 years.

“I will always cherish this experience; how we built an empty field into a community that so many have enjoyed. It doesn’t matter where I am in life or what the future brings, I will never drive by SpringMeade and not have my heart filled with memories that I am forever thankful for.”

Chrisman-Williams praised Davidson for her 25 years of service.

“Kathy has touched the lives of many people. She has been an integral part of helping seniors in the community look forward to an enriching new life stage. From all of us at SpringMeade, we congratulate Kathy on 25 years!”

To learn more about SpringMeade Residence or to schedule a tour, call (937) 667-1811.

Davidson http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/01/web1_Davidson.jpg Davidson