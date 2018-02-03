Troy manufacturer expands to new building

TROY — scHUMANn inc is doubling the size of their operations located in Troy,.

Steve Schumann, owner, has acquired the former Tagnetics facility at 635 Olympic Drive, Troy. This fully air-conditioned 18,000-square-foot plant will provide additional capacity for his expanding operations.

Schumann commented that the building was the best fit for their size business.

“It is close enough to our main customers and the right size square footage.”

There is also room to expand. Some of the attractive features of this location included 3,500 square feet of office space, heavy power, and well-maintained manufacturing space, which was not interrupted with columns.

The growth of scHUMANn inc has been fueled by its current customers, which include United Technologies (Troy), Honda of America (North American plants), Intelligrated (Mason), and Slone Gear (Dayton).

The company had its machinery relocated and up and running the first week in January. scHUMANn inc has 12 full-time employees and is currently looking to add to their team.

Tim Echemann with Industrial Property Brokers LLC represented the seller and commented that Schumann is a very dynamic business operator who was able to acquire the building in a short period of time.

Schumann said the expense and inconvenience of moving was not planned for this year.

“We want to thank Kettering Health Network, the Troy Development Council, the city of Troy, and the building’s previous owner, Gary Osterfeld, for helping to make this process as painless as possible,” Schumann said.