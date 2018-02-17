Business briefs

Brubaker named to board

XENIA — Sandy Brubaker, chief deputy treasurer for Greene County, was selected for the board of directors for the Breast Cancer Fund of Ohio. The organization provides funding for local nonprofits who then assist breast cancer patients with emergency living expenses.

Funding for the Breast Cancer Fund of Ohio is primarily raised by the sales of pink ribbon license plates. Pink ribbon plates for motorcycles were also introduced in 2017.

Brubaker’s sister, mother, grandmother and several co-workers were all diagnosed with breast cancer, making her interest in this Board a personal one.

“Many cancer patients struggle with expenses not covered by insurance,” Brubaker said. “I am proud to be able to assist our community with obtaining funds that can directly help patients with medication, wigs, gas, rent and other necessary expenses to support their journey through treatment.”

In addition to serving on this board, Brubaker is the former board chair for the Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce and also serves as the membership director for the Beavercreek Rotary. She is a licensed professional counselor and holds an undergraduate degree in marketing from BGSU and a master’s degree in counseling from the University of Dayton.

She resides in Troy with her daughter.

For more information about the Breast Cancer Fund of Ohio, go to www.bcfohio.org.

Arby’s locations change hands

CARMEL, Ind. — Arby’s franchisee AES Restaurant Group, LLC., has acquired 29 Arby’s restaurants from GZK, Inc., including the three Arby’s in Miami County in Troy, Piqua and Tipp City.

With this purchase, AES will not operate 46 Arby’s restaurants across Georgia, Indiana and Ohio. All GZK employees have been hired by AES, including office support staff and members of the maintenance department.

“We are thrilled to welcome GZK, its restaurants and its team members into the AES family,” said John Wade, president and found of AES Restaurant Group. “For more than 50 years, GZK has owned and operated Arby’s restaurants in the greater Dayton area. With this acquisition, we will continue the great work that GZK has already achieved.”

AES will begin to remodel restaurant locations in Dayton this year. Remodeled restaurants will feature Arby’s new Inspire design, which delivers an upgraded guest experience and features design elements such as wood t0nes, white brick, subway tiles, stainless steel finishes, chalkboard graphics and upgraded lighting and landscaping.