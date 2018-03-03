TROY — The Troy Area Chamber of Commerce has named Erin Scott to take on the role of Leadership Troy coordinator.

Currently serving as the member engagement manager, Scott will assume the additional duties of coordinating the Leadership Troy program effective immediately. She has been with the chamber since May 2017, working directly with local businesses to get them connected inthe community.

“Adding the Leadership Troy program to Erin’s duties was a logical choice forus,” said Kathi Roetter, executive director of the chamber. “I know that Erin will create the very best opportunities for learning for this year’s class and those to come.”

Scott has been involved in the community for many years in numerous capacities. She has served on the Arts & Crafts and Parade committees for the Strawberry Festival and is a current member of Altrusa.

She graduated from Leadership Troy in 2017.

“As a recent graduate of Leadership Troy, I am very excited to help our future leaders focus, engage and grow in the community” Scott said.

The purpose of Leadership Troy is to increase the quality and quantity of local leaders who arecapable of accepting leadership roles in varied community organizations. The program consists of nine full-day classes, which are held one day a month from February to October. The sessions provide a behind the scenes tour of local government, social services, education and more.

For more information on the Leadership Troy program, contact Scott at 339-8769.