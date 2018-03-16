GREENVILLE — Greenville Federal is pleased to announce the addition of Eric Stetzel to the Commercial Banking team as a commercial lender.

Stetzel joins Greenville Federal’s growing commercial banking group and will immediately contribute to Greenville Federal’s success through the development and maintenance of commercial banking relationships. Stetzel brings 15 years of banking experience and will serve the Miami and Darke county markets.

“I’m excited to join the Greenville Federal team and continue the success of the commercial lending department,” Stetzel said. “I look forward to helping businesses save time and money by providing knowledge and solutions specific to their needs.”

Stetzel resides in Ludlow Falls with his wife Lisa and their two children.

Founded in 1883, Greenville Federal has been serving our communities for 135 years and remains the oldest locally owned financial institution headquartered in Darke County.