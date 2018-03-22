Troy financial advisers honored by Forbes

TROY — Eric J. Haubert and Lisa Katterhenry Howe, senior financial advisers with Katterhenry Investment Group in Troy, have been recognized as a 2018 Best in State by Forbes.

Haubert and Katterhenry have more than 45 years of combined experience in the financial services industry.

“Eric and Lisa could not be prouder of this distinction, as it is a reflection of our clients’ success and the relentless hard work of our entire team at Katterhenry Investment Group,” said Kasey Massie-Yeagle, chief operations officer of Katterhenry Investment Group.

Located at 518 W. Main St. in Troy, Katterhenry Investment Group also has offices in Bellefontaine and Upper Arlington. The business offers services including retirement planning, investment management, employee and executive benefits, tax management, estate planning and wealth transfer and more.

For more information, call 335-6646 or visit www.katterhenry.wfadv.com.