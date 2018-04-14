Tractor supply kicks off semi-annual 4-H fundraiser

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — Tractor Supply Company, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the country, is hosting its ninth year of Paper Clover, a fundraising campaign that provides millions of dollars in scholarships for 4-H youth in partnership with National 4-H council.

From April 11-22, Ohio Tractor Supply customers can participate in the Paper Clover fundraiser by purchasing a paper clover — the emblem of 4-H — for a donation during checkout at their local store or by making a purchase online at TractorSupply.com. The funds raised will be awarded to Ohio 4-H youth as scholarships to attend camps and leadership conferences.

“Every Paper Clover donation directly contributes to the growth and development of 4-H youth,” said Christi Korzekwa, senior vice president of marketing at Tractor Supply Company. “Tractor Supply customers and team members show incredible support for this program because they see the value 4-H brings in teaching indispensable skills that benefit their communities for years to come.”

Since its start in 2010, the partnership between Tractor Supply and 4-H has generated more than $13 million in essential funding. Last year the Paper Clover fundraiser, which takes place in the spring and fall, saw a record-breaking year with more than $1.8 million raised.

“The stories we hear from the thousands of 4-H youth who have attended camps and leadership conferences because of Paper Clover remind us why we work so hard to support this mission,” said Jessica Holmes, store marketing manager at Tractor Supply Company. “In every Tractor Supply community, we see 4-H members growing into leaders and we are proud to play a role in their development.”

Fundraising efforts from Paper Clover fund scholarships for numerous state level 4-H programs nationwide, and every Ohio donation benefits Ohio youth.

“4-H continues to empower America’s youth with hands-on learning and education programs that encompass skills like responsibility, resiliency and hard work,” said Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO, National 4-H Council. “Thanks to our partnership with Tractor Supply Company, its team members and the communities it serves, the Paper Clover promotion gives more youth the opportunity to experience and benefit from 4-H.”

Ohio 4-H clubs are encouraged to contact a Tractor Supply store to participate during the in-store fundraiser. Those who participate with their local store are eligible to win a $100 Tractor Supply gift card through the Paper Clover Participation Sweepstakes. For more information on how to enter the sweepstakes, visit TractorSupply.com/4h.