Baumeister named western Ohio market president

SIDNEY — Mutual Federal, a division of First Bank Richmond, has named Brett Baumeister to be the new market president for western Ohio.

Baumeister has more than 27 years of banking experience. As the market president, Baumeister will lead all aspects of community involvement, lending, and operations at Mutual’s Sidney, Piqua and Troy locations.

Baumeister studied finance at the University of Toledo and completed the Stonier Graduate School of Banking at Georgetown University. Since moving to Miami County in 2004, he has served in various leadership roles in retail banking, commercial banking and community service.

Baumeister’s community service includes Chairman of the iPiqua Fund, board member of the Miami County YMCA and the Piqua Community Foundation, and a member of the City of Piqua Tax Incentive Review Council and Piqua City Schools Superintendent’s Advisory Council. He also previously served as a Board Member of Grow Piqua Now, Troy Development Council, Ohio Statewide Development Corporation, and Council on Rural Service Programs, and was the Treasurer for the Piqua Safety Service Levy and Citizens for a Better Piqua. He was also named the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce Business Person of the Year in 2016.

“A community bank is only as strong as the community it serves. It is our intent to do our fair share, through volunteerism and financial support, to see that Shelby and Miami Counties prosper and grow,” Baumeister said. “I am looking forward to working with my associates at Mutual and the communities we serve to further our collective success.”

Mutual Federal is a division of First Bank Richmond. First Bank Richmond, with over $700 million in assets, is a mutual state bank headquartered in Richmond, Indiana. It offers a full range of consumer and commercial banking and investment services through its thirteen branch offices. Founded in 1887, the bank serves Wayne and Shelby counties in Indiana, and Miami and Shelby counties in Ohio.