Multi-county police pursuit ends on I-75

SIDNEY — A multi-county police pursuit that began in Englewood ended just north of the Shelby County line on Interstate 75 north, Monday afternoon.

Zachary Miller, 29, at large, was taken into custody and is being held at the Montgomery jail on failure to comply and theft charges, along with multiple other pending charges from the Ohio State Patrol. He was also wanted for fleeing and weapons parole violations out of Michigan.

According to Englewood Police Sgt. Mike Lange, Miller was being pursued for the alleged shoplifting of a couple of radar techs from the Englewood Walmart.

Miller was driving a stolen Subaru Impreza. He failed to stop for Englewood Police and then fled eastbound on Interstate 70 to I-75 north. The OSP joined the pursuit in Miami County. Lange said just north of Troy, Miller attempted to turn southbound in the median area but was deterred by law enforcement, so he changed direction and continued northbound.

Stop sticks were thrown in Miller’s path three times, Lange said. This caused the Subaru’s front left tire to blow out, but he continued driving on his rim. Lange said, Miller was taken into custody without incident around mile marker 84, as the vehicle could not continue onward.

There were no injures during the pursuit.

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

