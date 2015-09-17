Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Sept. 11

HAY GONE: A deputy responded to 600 block of E. State Route 571, Tipp City, for a theft report. The reporting party stated sometime in the past two weeks he had 100 bales of hay taken from his property. The hay was kept in the loft of an open barn. The reporting party advised farm machinery was parked in front of the structure, so the hay had to be moved by hand.

TRUCK STOLEN: A deputy responded to the 9900 block of Fairview Road, Piqua, for a theft complaint. Upon arrival the deputy made contact with the owner who advised his Dodge pickup truck was stolen.

Sept. 12

SIGNS STOLEN: A passerby called 911 to report that the stop sign at Markley Rd and S. St. Rt. 48 was missing. A deputy determined that an unknown person had removed the stop sign and post. ODOT was advised of the stolen property and responded out to replace the sign.

OVI: A deputy was dispatched to the 3000 block of Fenner Road, Troy, on a suspicious priority. Upon arrival, the deputy found that a red Dodge Caravan was wrecked into the front ditch of the listed address. After investigation the driver Eric Mccann was arrested for OVI.

Sept. 13

POSSESSION: A deputy made a traffic stop on the listed vehicle on Walnut Street, Pleasant Hill. Upon further investigation the registered owner Walter Bromagem was cited for OVI, stop sign, seat belt, and possession of marijuana.

Sept. 14.

ACCIDENT: A deputy responded to the Ginghamsburg Frederick and Peters Road intersection in reference to and accident with injuries.

JUVENILE INJURES OFFICERS: A deputy transported a female juvenile to Miami County Juvenile Court. Upon arrival in the area of the juvenile court holding cell, the deputy met with probation officer, Elizabeth Yingst. The deputy asked Ms. Yingst what type of hearing the juvenile would be involved in and she stated that it was a detention hearing. Ms. Yingst advised the juvenile that the court was ready for her and that she would be taking her to the court room. Ms. Yingst advised that juvenile’s charge was resisting but she didn’t think there would be a problem. The deputy then asked the juvenile if she was OK, meaning the statement that Ms. Yingst stated and didn’t hear an answer. The deputy then repeated if she was OK and she stated “yes”. The deputy then left the floor and returned to the Sheriff’s Office.

A few minutes later a deputy came into the sheriff’s office road room area escorting a prisoner and asked deputies if we had heard the disturbance call on the second floor in juvenile court. The disturbance had been contained by other sheriff’s office staff. The deputy was advised that Ms. Yingst and Deputy Benson had required medical treatment.

THEFT: Deputies took a theft of items over a span of three weeks in the 4700 block of Loy Road, Fletcher.

NO LICENSE: A deputy observed a white Cadillac bearing Georgia registration drive past with only one headlight at State Route 202, Troy. The deputy initiated a traffic stop for the violation at State Route 202 near State Route 41.

The deputy made contact with the driver, Rogerio Hinojosa Jr. and informed him the reason for the traffic stop. The deputy asked Rogerio for his driver’s license and insurance. Rogerio handed the deputy his insurance and stated that he does not have a driver’s license. Rogerio stated he has never possessed a driver’s license. The deputy issued Rogerio a citation for operation a vehicle with No OL, and gave him a warning for the headlight violation. Rogerio and his passengers were picked up by a valid driver and the vehicle was left on the side of the roadway off the road.

Sept. 15

ASSAULT: A deputy responded to the jail on the report of an assault by an inmate on a correctional officer.

THEFT: A deputy responded on a theft complaint in the 9000 block of South State Route 202 in Bethel Township.

Sept. 16

MEDS DESTROYED: Kirt Eby of Owl Drugs in West Milton requested a deputy respond to the business and pick up discarded medication. A deputy met with Mr. Eby and he handed over two large boxes of medications turned in by his customers to be destroyed.