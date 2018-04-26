College briefs

Jackson earns degree

LOMBARD, Ill. — In a commencement ceremony held on April 20, Kelsey Jackson of Troy received the Doctor of Chiropractic degree from National University of Health Sciences.

“We are very proud of Kelsey, as National University’s Doctor of Chiropractic degree program is one of the most demanding of its kind,” said President Joseph Stiefel of National University.

National University of Health Sciences, a not-for-profit educational institution with locations in Illinois and Florida, offers a wide range of degrees in health sciences, including degrees in chiropractic and naturopathic medicine, acupuncture, oriental medicine, massage therapy, and biomedical sciences.

Student athlete honored

DELAWARE, Ohio — Daniel Frame of Tipp City was honored April 19 at Ohio Wesleyan University’s 14th annual Dale J. Bruce Scholar-Athlete Awards Dinner.

The celebration recognized Battling Bishop athletes from Ohio Wesleyan’s 23 varsity sports for their academic and athletic successes during the 2017-2018 school year.

Frame earned the Top 50 Academic Award and competed in Battling Bishop Men’s Track and Field.

Ohio Wesleyan is part of Division III of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and a member of the North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC). Learn more about Ohio Wesleyan athletics at www.battlingbishops.com.

Stutz recognized for academic effort

CINCINNATI — Ian Stutz of Troy has been selected as the 2018 Outstanding Financial Economics Student at Mount St. Joseph University School of Business.

Stutz was recognized at the annual School of Business awards dinner on Tuesday, April 24.

Fuentes participates in original play

BEREA, Ohio — Elisa Fuentes of Troy was part of the cast and crew that presented professor Les Hunter’s original play “Weimar” at Baldwin Wallace. Set in Weimar Republic-era Germany during the early 20th century, the new play follows a group of strong-willed women attempting to resist the increasingly authoritarian leanings of their government. Fuentes, an acting and Spanish major, understudied a part in the production.

Commissioned by BW to write an all-female play, Hunter collaborated with the actors to come up with the final product, hearing their personal stories and thoughts on current political and social issues.