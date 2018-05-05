Troy Police Department reports

Information provided by the Troy Police Department:

April 27

OVERDOSE: An overdose was reported at the Royal Inn. Charges were filed.

THEFT: A credit card was reported stolen and attempted to be used at the BP station on West Main Street. Case pending.

JUVENILE DRUG POSSESSION: Troy High School SRO and school officials investigated a report of marijuana in a student locker. A Troy Junior High School student was also questioned in the incident. One student was charged with possession of marijuana and suspended for 10 days. Another high school student’s probation officer was called in regards to his role.

THEFT: An officer responded to 36 Cameo Dr for a report of a theft, in which the complainant advised a roll of quarters had been taken from his kitchen table.

April 29

OVERDOSE: Officers responded to 1310 Imperial Court for a report of an overdose. A female was revived by Troy FD and she was charged with drug possession and abuse instruments.

WARRANT: While waiting for a third officer to serve an arrest warrant, the third officer called out the subject was running from him. The subject was located hiding inside a trash can and taken into custody without further incident. He was incarcerated on the outstanding warrant and obstructing official business.

ARREST: An officer initiated a Traffic Stop on a vehicle on W. Market Street near I-75 for a Traffic Offense. The driver provided a false name and was found to be suspended, and in Possession of Drugs, Paraphernalia, and a Stolen Handgun. The driver was incarcerated at Miami County Jail.

May 1

FAKE BILL: A counterfeit bill was passed at the Sunoco station on Staunton Road. Case pending.

FIREARM: An officer was dispatched on a drug offense complaint and arrived on scene and located the suspects. One individual was a summons for improper handling of a firearm and CCW violation.

May 3

DRUG OFFENSE: A subject was brought to the PD that appeared to be high on meth. The squad was called and she was transported to UVMC.

CHILD ENDANGERING: An officer was flagged down by a motorist who reported two small children in the area of Mulberry and Canal who were in diapers walking on the sidewalk. There were no adults around. After making contact with the kids and parents, two child endangering charges were filed.

ASSAULT: An officer was dispatched to the 400 block of E. Franklin St. in reference to an assault. The suspect was charged with assault and criminal trespass.

OVERDOSE: An officer responded to the 100 block of S. Counts Street in reference to an adult female who had overdosed on drugs. The female was administered Narcan by house members and refused medical treatment by medics. A misdemeanor summons for disorderly conduct was issued.

POSSESSION: An officer stopped and spoke with a male on Race St and S Union St. The male was found to be in possession of Marijuana and rolling papers. He was charged with both offenses