Troy woman charged with drug trafficking

MIAMI COUNTY — Troy Police Department detectives arrested 24-year-old Katie Allen and charged her with felony trafficking heroin and methamphetamine on Monday.

Allen was charged with second-degree felony trafficking methamphetamine, fifth-degree trafficking heroin and possession of cocaine.

Allen was located as she left a residence in the 300 block of Mulberry Street. Upon a search of her vehicle, an officer found 21 grams of methamphetamine, a cap of heroin and a small baggie of suspected fentanyl and heroin as well as cocaine. Other items included small baggies often used to distribute drugs.

According to the report, Allen claimed she bought 300 capsules of heroin and one ounce of methamphetamine from Dayton the day before and “restocks her supply of meth and heroin almost daily.” In the report, Allen said she sold drugs “trying to make some quick money after recently being released from prison on possession arrests.” The suspected drugs were sent to the Montgomery County Crime Lab for testing.

She was arraigned in Miami County Municipal Court. Her bond was set for $20,000 on both charges. She remains incarcerated at the Miami County Jail.

