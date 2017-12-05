Troy Police Department reports

Information provided by the Troy Police Department:

Nov. 22

DOG ISSUE: An officer responded to the listed location of a possibly aggressive dog in the vestibule area of a church.

The brown and black pit bull style dog was found to not be aggressive towards the officer. The dog was persuaded with Cheetos. After being fed a snack, he was able to be leashed up and walked to the patrol vehicle.

According to the report, during transport the pit bull was friendly and again enjoyed Cheetos during the ride prior to arrival at the Miami County Animal Shelter. The dog did not have any tags, only a blue collar.

THEFT: A theft of washer and dryer reported in the 1400 block of Chelsea Road.

OVERDOSE: A female was revived and charged with inducing panic after she allegedly overdosed in the 1200 block of Race Drive.

VACANT HOME: A caller advised there were people in a vacant house. When officers arrived they could see lights on in the upstairs bedroom. When entry was made, four juveniles were located hiding in the upstairs. charges are pending review by the juvenile prosecutor. No address was provided in the initial report.

Nov. 23

OVI: Around 4 a.m. an officer was dispatched to S. Elm Street at Mckaig Avenue in reference to an assist squad. It was reported that a male was slumped at the wheel of a black car and it was unknown whether the male was breathing. Male was located and found to be under the influence of alcohol and arrested for OVI.

Nov. 24

HIDING DRUGS: An officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the parking lot of UDF. The driver was found to be suspended and in possession of drug paraphernalia. The driver was later have found to have concealed drugs in his rectum at the jail. Driver was transported to UVMC for treatment and held for additional observation. Driver was charged with driving under suspension, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Additional charges are pending laboratory results.

TURN SIGNAL: An officer observed a vehicle speeding, weaving, and failing to use a turn signal. The vehicle was stopped in the Wendy’s parking lot on Archer Drive. An officer detected the odor of burnt marijuana and searched the vehicle. The driver was charged with possession of marijuana and marijuana drug paraphernalia. A passenger was charged with underage consumption, open container, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Nov. 25

DISTURBANCE : Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Lake Street in reference to a disturbance. Dispatch advised there was a large fight in the middle of the street. Upon arrival, an observed a brown GMC Acadia leaving the scene. The driver of the GMC was intoxicated and arrested for OVI and disorderly conduct.

LOST POT: A small baggie of marijuana found on the sidewalk in the 400 block of Indiana Avenue.

DOG BITE: An officer was dispatched to the 500 block of Maplewood Drive for a dog bite. A man was treated on scene by TFD and an adult male was cited for dog at large.

Nov. 26

OVI: An officer stopped a vehicle for weaving and driving outside of marked lanes. The driver admitted to drinking, and was later arrested. The driver was charged with OVI, prohibited concentration, marked lanes, and open container. the passenger was charged with open container.

HEROIN: A woman was incarcerated on a felony warrant. Heroin caps were found and will be sent to the lab. Further charges are pending.

Nov. 27

RING FOUND: A diamond ring was found at Kroger and turned over to the police department.

POSSESSION: A female was cited for drug marijuana and possession in the 1500 block of Banbury Road.

BREAKING AND ENTERING: Officers responded to the Trojan Buy and Sell. The rear door glass had been broken out.

Nov. 28

SCAM: He advised his computer was involved in a ‘computer scam’ where he was told he had a virus and needed to pay for the antivirus. This scam allowed someone to gain access to his bank account information and perform transfers. The reporting party made it to the bank in time to stop the transfers.

Nov. 30

JUVENILE ARREST: Troy Police Department received a complaint of sexual assault from juvenile probation. The 16 year-old male was currently incarcerated at the West Central Juvenile facility. The subject admitted he had sexually assaulted his adult disabled brother for three months. The juvenile was charged him first degree felony rape after an investigation.

INDUCING PANIC: A male threatened suicide to some of his associates. He was located, charged with inducing panic, and taken to UVMC for an evaluation.

Dec. 1

THEFT: An officer was dispatched to Circle K for a report of a theft of gas on the day before.

Dec. 2

PUBLIC INTOX:Around 1:20 a.m., Troy officers were informed of an intoxicated male laying down in the parking lot of the Sub House. Male was located and refused to identify himself and spat at officers. Male resisted arrest and was incarcerated at the Miami County Jail.

POSSESSION: An officer stopped a vehicle driving at night with no headlights on. The driver, Jake Smith, 18, of Troy, admitted to having marijuana and paraphernalia in his possession, and was charged accordingly. The passenger, Nickolas Walch, 20, of Troy, had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Once at the jail, a marijuana blunt was located in his underwear. He was charged with drug possession and illegal conveyance.

JUVENILE ISSUES: An officer responded to the 500 block of East Canal Street in reference to a loud complaint. After investigation, six juveniles were charged with unruly juvenile. All juveniles were released to their parents.

OVERDOSE: An officer was dispatched to the 700 block of South Union Street. for a possible overdose. Upon arrival a report was taken.

COUNTERFEIT CASH: Report of a counterfeit $100 bill being passed at the North Market Dollar General.

INDECENT EXPOSURE: Chris Williams, 53, of Troy, was charged with misdemeanor sexual imposition at the United Dairy Farmers on Race Street.

Dec. 3

DOWNTOWN VIDEO: Video from Public Square camera downloaded to this report. The video showed a Chevrolet truck running red light.

OVI: Around 2:30 a.m. a officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle at W. Market Street and Grant Street for multiple moving violations. Driver was found to be impaired and arrested for OVI.

OVERDOSE: Around 6 a.m. an officer responded to the area of South Clay Street and East West Street in reference to a possible overdose. An officer observed a male, Alexander Mikel, 25, of Troy, lying in the grass next to his vehicle across the street from 614 S. Clay St.

The male overdosed on heroin and was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center for treatment. The male was charged with Inducing Panic.

MENACING: Around 2 p.m., a female reported a male threatened to shoot her between the eyes because she tried to get him in trouble the night before. Officers received a witness statement from the female and located the male at Tim Horton’s. The male admitted to talking to the female and admitted to yelling at her because she called the police on him the night before. We took the male into custody for aggravated menacing and transported the male to Miami County Jail with no further incident.

Dec. 4

THEFT: Officers responded to Troy Buy and Sell for a report of a Burglar Alarm. Upon arrival, the rear glass door was found to be broken. Costume jewelry was found to be missing and the cash drawer had been moved. The scene was processed.