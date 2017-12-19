Troy Police Department reports

Information provided by the Troy Police Department:

Dec. 6

WRONGFUL ENTRUSTMENT: An officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation on W. Main Street near I-75. Driver was found to be suspended and issued a citation. Registered owner was issued a citation for wrongful entrustment.

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: At approximately 1:55 a.m. it was reported that a vehicle was driving recklessly on I-75. Vehicle was located and stopped after committing multiples violations. Driver was found to be driving under suspension and issued a citation. Passenger was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and issued a citation.

THEFT: Troy units were dispatched to Walmart in reference to two males having stolen electronics. The males were reported as fleeing from the location. Both males were identified and will be charged with theft.

DISORDERLY: Male and female cited for disorderly conduct behind the courthouse.

THEFT:Subject was given a ride from Indianapolis to Ohio with the promise of a construction job. Subjects stopped at Walgreens and suspects left with the victim’s belongings while he was inside the store. Troy P.D. assisted victim with ride back to Indiana.

THEFT: A theft was reported in the 300 block of Clay Street.

Dec. 7

ATTEMPTED THEFT: A report of subjects attempting to steal a trailer from a business in the 1300 block of West Mast Street was filed. The owner was alerted and subjects left without any property.

OFFENSE: Steve Corral, 19, of Troy, was charged with allegedly disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

THEFT: An officer responded to the 1300 block of Heritage Drive, Troy, for a report of unruly juveniles. It was reported three juveniles stole yard decorations from the residence.

Dec. 8

UNDERAGE DRINKING: Officers were dispatched in reference to a possible underage party. Officers arrived at the Motel 6 and located a room with several juveniles and one adult. The adult and two of the juveniles were charged with underage, all the juveniles were charged with unruly and released to a parent of guardian. The adult, Austin Crowe, 18, of Troy, rented to the room for the party was also charged with Keg Law.

Dec. 12

JUVENILE ISSUE: Troy units were dispatched to the area of N. Walnut and E. Main in reference to a disturbance. It was found that there were several juveniles fighting. Four of the juveniles were charged with disorderly conduct.

Dec. 14

DRUG ABUSE: A suspicious call dispatched officers to the Wendys on W. Main St. Male subject arrested for possessing drug abuse instruments.

FAKE CHECK: Officers were dispatched to Minster Bank in regards to possible fraud. Patrol arrived and spoke with bank staff. Bank staff informed officers that a white male came into the bank and attempted to cash a fraudulent check. The banker believes that she scared the individual and he left the bank. Case under investigation.

THEFT: Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of S. Mulberry Street in regards to a theft. The reporting party told us that he had approximately 30 DVD’s and 10 knives stolen from his house.

OVERDOSE: Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Henley Road in regards to an overdose. The individual had an active for warrant for possession of drugs. The individual was transported to UVMC for medical treatment and then arrested and taken to Miami County Jail.

Dec. 15

THEFT: An officer was dispatched to the 400 block of Robin Hood Lane in regards to a theft. The reporting party told the officer said the watch she ordered from Amazon was delivered to her house and stolen.

Dec. 16

POSSESSION OF METH: An officer observed the suspect vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation. The driver was found to be DUS and he was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine. The two of the three passengers were charged with possession of Drug Paraphernalia and released. The driver was incarcerated at the MCSO.

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: Officers responded to 818 N Market St for a report of a male and female passed out in a car. Open containers and drug paraphernalia were located in the vehicle. The passenger was issued a summons for Open container and the driver was arrested for physical control. The driver was released after processing and charges are pending for physical control.

Dec. 17

OVERDOSE: An officer was dispatched to the 1000 block of Nutmeg SQ N in reference to a possible drug overdose. Squad was able to revive a male using Narcan. Subject later transported to UVMC by squad. Male will be charged with inducing panic.