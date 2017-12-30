Troy Police Department reports

Information provided by the Troy Police Department:

Dec. 22

THEFT: Officers were dispatched to 1869 W Main Street’s Kohls for a suspicious complaint. An adult male was arrested for an active warrant and theft. An adult female was charged with theft.

OVI: A worker at Sunoco reported a male subject passed out drunk in his car in the lot. The witness reported the male left in the alley in a small silver car. The male subject was observed as he pulled up to his house. He was arrested and cited for OVI with a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit.The suspect tested at 0.269, the legal limit is 0.08.

Dec. 23

TRAFFIC STOP: An officer stopped two vehicles at the Motel 6 for traffic offenses. Driver of one vehicle was issued citation for failure to reinstate. Driver of other vehicle was incarcerated at Miami County Jail for various weapon and drug offenses.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Report of a damaged bench in the area of Prouty Plaza. Bench was found to be destroyed.

Dec. 24

OVI: An officer stopped to talk with a driver that had just pulled into the stadium parking lot. The driver was found to be impaired and was arrested. He was charged with OVI and One Headlight.

OVI: An officer made a traffic stop near North Market Street and Staunton Street. The female driver was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. The female was transported to Troy PD for further testing and then released to a sober adult.

THEFT: An officer was dispatched to 518 S. Market Street in reference to a theft complaint. It was found that $60 was taken from Christmas Cards and a report was taken.

Dec. 25

OVI: An officer was dispatched to 1901 W. Main Street’s Circle K in reference to a Welfare Check. It was reported that a male subject was slumped over the wheel in a silver minivan. Male was found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Male was arrested for OVI and incarcerated at the Miami County Jail.

ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL: One male was found unresponsive in a running vehicle. The vehicle was parked in the parking lot of Logan’s Steakhouse. The driver was found to be under the influence and charged with physical control.

Dec. 27

THEFT: Theft of a package was report on North Mulberry Street.

Dec. 28

OVI: An officer responded to the 100 block of Plum Street for an auto accident. The at-fault driver was cited for OVI.

DISORDERLY: An officer responded to the 400 block of South Market Street. The reporting party said a male subject was in the backyard of a resident. The male was found to be highly intoxicated and arrested for disorderly conduct. He was transported to jail.

OVI: At approximately 11:33 p.m. an officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle at N. Elm Street near Washington Street for driving without its headlights on. Driver of vehicle was found to be impaired and arrested for OVI.

BEER ISSUE: At 11:30 p.m. officers responded to 1475 W. Market Street’s Speedway on a theft of beer report. An employee had called to advise that a male subject had walked out of the store with a case of beer. The subject was later found and returned to the store to make payment on the beer. Manager declined to pursue charges.