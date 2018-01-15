Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Jan. 6

THEFT: A deputy responded to the 2100 block of Landman Mill, Washington Twp., in reference to a theft complaint.

JAIL ISSUE: Correction’s staff requested a deputy to the Incarceration Facility for an assault complaint between two inmates in pod D. The deputy found the two inmates involved were Adam Rue and Tyler Lucas. After further investigation both inmates were charged with disorderly conduct.

Jan. 7

THEFT: A deputy was dispatched to 100 block of Short Street, Bradford, on a report of a theft complaint.

Jan. 8

FRAUD: A Troy resident reported that she received a random check in the mail from Citizens Bank for the amount of $1,200.The resident took the check to her bank and they advised her it was fraudulent. She requested a report be done to document this incident. She was advised to shred the involved check.

THEFT ATTEMPT: A deputy responded to the 1300 block of South Market Street, Troy, for a suspicious complaint. The deputy made contact with the cleaning crew. They advised two males came to the business in a green SUV and attempted steal a soda machine.

Jan. 9

ASSIST CITIZEN: A deputy observed a male leaning on the railing of the East Tipp Pike bridge in West Milton. His welfare was checked and he was transported off the bridge.

Jan. 1o

SHOTS FIRED: Deputies were dispatched to the area of Laughman Road and N. Rangeline Road, Pleasant Hill, on the reports of shots fired. The reporting party advised he was following the vehicle and it took off at a high rate of speed towards Troy on State Route 718. A Troy officer was able to locate the suspect vehicle and stopped it on State Route 718. After further investigation, the driver of the suspect vehicle was arrested for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

THEFT: A deputy was dispatched to the Saunders Towing Lot in Troy. Someone had cut the chain link fence on the north east corner of the lot and made entry into the impound and storage area. The listed vehicle had a window broken out and items were taken from inside. Case pending.

DRUG POSSESSION: A deputy initiated a traffic stop on the listed vehicle for a speed violation on State Route 48 and Cox Road, Newton Twp. The operator of the listed vehicle was identified as Keith Flory. While speaking to Mr. Flory at the driver side of the listed vehicle, the deputy could smell and odor of marijuana. The deputy questioned Mr. Flory on the smell of marijuana coming from his vehicle. Mr. Flory advised he has a little amount on his person. Mr. Flory pulled out a small baggie from his coat pocket, which contained a small amount of marijuana. Mr. Flory was cited for his speed and for possession of marijuana.

Jan. 11

DAMAGE: A Tipp City resident reported damage to his vehicle from 7000 block of County Road 25-A, Tipp City. . The vehicle was parked behind this location around Dec. 29 which is when he thinks the damage occurred. The left rear door glass is broken out, and the bottom of the window frame is dented. It is unknown exactly what caused the damage.

THEFT: A resident in the 9000 block of Pearson Road, Union Twp., reported a theft.

THEFT: A resident in the 6500 block of Studebaker Road, Tipp City, reported a possible burglary attempt.

Jan. 12

DISTURBANCE WITH ARREST: Deputies responded to the 300 block of N. Main St., Pleasant Hill, on the report of a male that tased his girlfriend. After further investigation, Cody Francis was arrested for domestic violence, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, and aggravated menacing

ORDER SERVED: A deputy arrived at La Piazza Bar and Grill at 2 N Main Street, Troy, to perform an execution order from the Ohio Department of Taxation.

JAIL ISSUE: A deputy responded to the C Pod of the Incarceration Facility. After an investigation, Kaleb Jenkins and Matthew Gallagher were charged with disorderly conduct after warning.

Jan. 13

ASSIST CITIZEN: A citizen in the 6700 block of Singer Road, Bethel Twp., reported a missing vehicle.

JAIL ISSUE: A fight was reported in the C Pod of the Incarceration Facility. Both inmates were charged with disorderly conduct.

BULLET FOUND: A deputy responded to the 8100 block of State Route 55, Ludlow Falls, on a report that the resident had observed a bullet hole in the window of her living room. The spent round was recovered from the wall and placed into evidence.

THEFT: A Troy resident filed a complaint in regards to a cell phone and cash that were possibly taken out of her vehicle on Iddings Road in Miami County Ohio. This case is pending further investigation.

Jan. 14

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: A deputy initiated a traffic stop on the listed vehicle for a traffic violation on West State Route 36 and Spiker Road, Washington Twp. After investigation the driver and passenger were arrested for drug paraphernalia.

PROPERTY ISSUE: A resident in the 4100 block of State Route 721, Laura, reported an ATV had trespassed on the property. No suspects were able to be determined. Resident advised to call 9-1-1 if they caught someone on the property.

ATTEMPTED BURGLARY: A resident in the 3400 block of Lilac Lane, Monroe Twp., reported an attempted burglary to his apartment. He and his wife returned home from church and found the door frame cracked near the lock and door knob. It appeared the suspect unsuccessfully attempted to force entry. Nothing was stolen from the property.