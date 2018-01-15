Troy Police Department reports

Information provided by the Troy Police Department:

Jan. 9

UNRULY JUVENILE: Troy P.D. SRO Waite responded to Sheridan Court on a report of an unruly juvenile refusing to go to school. The male student was transported to Troy Junior High School by the officer. The student had missed 18 unexcused days and the officer noted he has had to pick him up and take him to school several times in the past. An unruly charged was filed.

TRESPASSING: An officer responded to a report of two small juveniles playing on the frozen pond at W. Market Street and Parkview Drive. Contact made with guardian, juveniles warned for trespassing.

POSSESSION: A vehicle with expired plates was observed westbound on West Main Street in the area of Troy Town Drive. The vehicle was stopped in the parking lot of 1827 W. Main St. (Autozone). The vehicle was impounded and the driver cited for expired plates, driving under suspension, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

ASSIST AGENCY: Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a shots fired call. The reporting party was following the vehicle as it was headed into Troy. Troy officers located the vehicle and as they got behind the vehicle it pulled over. The suspect was then ordered out of the vehicle at gun point and detained until county units could arrive. There was hunting rifle located in the vehicle with two spent casings. The driver, Kyle Haack, 23, of Englewood,was arrested and charged by deputies.

Jan. 10

THEFT: Loss prevention from Kohl’s reported a shoplifting in progress. One male incarcerated on Theft, Possession of a Drug Abuse Instrument, Possession of a Criminal Tool, and Driving Under Suspension.

Jan. 11

UNDERAGE: An officer stopped a vehicle for speed and marked lanes. Both 19 year-old occupants of the vehicle admitted to consuming alcohol. They were charged with Underage Consumption and were transported home.

UNDERAGE: Troy units responded to a Troy location in reference to a possible juvenile party. There was not a party but one person was charged with underage consumption.

OVI: A driver was stopped at the East Main Street and South Mulberry intersection for traffic violations. The driver was arrested for OVI, suspension, expired registration. The driver was transported to the Upper Valley Medical Center for a mental health evaluation.

Jan. 12

SEARCH: An officer observed a vehicle parked in the Budget Inn parking lot and occupied by a male subject. The rental car was past due and the occupant did not have permission to use the vehicle. Miami County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Bear alerted officers of suspected drugs in the vehicle. A probable cause search was conduction and drugs were located and sent to the lab for testing. Charges pending.