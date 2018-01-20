Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Jan. 16

THEFT: An amber and green light bar and six ton snatch block was taken from a work truck in the 1300 block of South Market Street, Troy.

Jan. 17

POSSESSION: A deputy was travelling southbound on Market St. in Troy, when the officer witnessed an Oldsmobile Alero travelling northbound on Market Street. As the car passed, the deputy saw that it did not have a working license plate light. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and after further investigation the driver, Paul Boston, was issued citations for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Paul was also given a warning for not have a working license plate light.

HORSE HEADS GONE: A deputy met with a homeowner in the 4500 block of Peters Road, Monroe Twp., who said sometime last night someone had stolen two cast iron horse heads mounted to posts at the end of his driveway. The resident stated there are no usual markings on it except for the mounting holes. The deputy was told the heads weigh approximately 60 pounds a piece.

Jan. 18

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A deputy was dispatched to the Miami County YMCA Robinson branch for a criminal damage complaint.

Jan. 19

CHICKEN ISSUE: A deputy responded to the 8000 block of Montgomery County Line Road, Union Twp., after the reporting party called into the Miami County Dispatch Center to report her neighbor had shot her chickens. After further investigation the owner of the chickens was contacted, and they wished for no charges to be filed.

OVI: A deputy responded to the 2700 block of South County Road 25A, Concord Twp., in reference to a hit/skip accident. After investigation, a male subject was taken into custody for OVI, Hit/Skip, Failure to Control, and Criminal Damaging.