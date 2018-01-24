Troy Police Department reports

Information provided by the Troy Police Department:

Jan. 12

WARRANT: One male incarcerated on an active Warren County Warrant in the 1200 Block of Hilltop Circle.

Jan. 13

THEFT: Theft of $500 from resident at Genesis Healthcare was reported.

Jan. 16

THEFT: A report of theft at Dollar General on W. Main Street was filed.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A vehicle was damaged while traveling westbound on E. Staunton Road near Miami Shores Golf Course. Hard object possibly thrown at the rear window causing it to break.

Jan. 17

WARRANTS: An officer located a male with two outstanding warrants at the Budget Inn. The male was arrested for the warrants.

Jan. 19

VEHICLE STOLEN: An officer was dispatched on a theft in progress in the 100 block of Cloverleaf. A vehicle that was left running outside of an apartment was stolen. The owner of the vehicle advised she saw a male approximately 50 years old drive off in her car. The vehicle was found by West Milton police and was eventually stopped between West Milton and Tipp City. A male subject was arrested by West Milton and transported to the county jail.

OVERDOSE: An officer responded to a report of a subject possibly not breathing in the 200 block of South Mulberry Street. Narcan was administered and subject transported to UVMC.

Jan. 21

OVERDOSE: An officer responded to 1281 S. Dorset Road. (Subway) to check the welfare on an employee. The male overdosed on an unknown substance and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Jan. 22

OVI: A report was taken for failure to control in the parking lot and OVI in the 700 block of West Market Street. Carolyn Schilling, 70, was brought to Troy Police Department for urine test and was unable to provide a sample. She was then released to her son.

DRUG TRAFFICKING: Daron Bush, 30, of Troy, was arrested on an outstanding Miami County Warrant and three counts of Drug Trafficking. He was located in the parking lot of Motel 6. Bush is being held on $3,000 bond at the Miami County Jail.

THEFT: A report of theft of wiring was reported in the 1100 block of Red Maple Drive.

CRIMINAL DAMAGING: An officer was dispatched to The Submarine House for a past occurred damaging complaint. Two adult males were charged with criminal damaging.

Jan. 23

WARRANT ISSUES: A Troy officer was dispatched to Montgomery County Jail to pick up an individual with a warrant out of Troy. The patrolman arrived and picked up the female with a warrant and began to head back to Troy when the female told the officer her name was something different. The officer contacted Montgomery County Jail and they informed the officer that they gave him Piqua’s individual with a warrant. The officer drove back to Montgomery County Jail and picked up the individual with a warrant out of Troy. The officer then transported both individuals with a warrant from Piqua and Troy to Miami County Jail.

GUN PARTS: The reporting party said they found part of a Glock pistol recovered on the side of the street in the 200 block of Southview Drive.