Troy Police Department reports

Information provided by the Troy Police Department:

Jan. 24

SCHOOL ISSUE: A student reported being assaulted on the Troy Jr. High property after school to the SRO.

Jan. 25

DRUG OFFENSES: An officer stopped a vehicle for expired registration. A passenger was found to have Alprazolam, Oxycodone, paraphernalia, and Hash in his possession. He was charged for the drug offenses. The driver was cited with expired registration.

ASSIST MOTORIST: An officer responded to an assist motorist call in the area of the 300 block of E. Franklin St. at the rail road tracks. Vehicle was removed from tracks via tow truck. Driver of vehicle was cited for driving under suspension and operation without reasonable control.

WARRANT: An officer was checking Motel 6 when they observed an individual walking around a vehicle. The officer then observed another individual sitting in the vehicle. Officers approached the vehicle and the male gave a false social security number twice. The officers ran the male for warrants and it came back that he had a warrant. Officers placed the individual under arrest and transported him to Miami County Jail.

Jan. 26

POSSESSION: A vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation. One adult was charged with possession of marijuana, marijuana paraphernalia, and open container. One adult was charged with possession of marijuana.

OVERDOSE: Roy Staten, 50, of Troy, was charged with inducing panic following an apparent overdose in the 300 block of Mulberry Street. A syringe was found on the counter with a coffee cup.

Jan. 27

OVI: Joseph Przekop, 24, of Troy, was charged with speeding, OVI, and prohibited concentration following a traffic stop.

OVERDOSE: Matthew Link was charged with inducing panic following an apparent drug overdose in the area of Imperial Court. Field tests showed evidence of fentanyl and methamphetamine were present. Other charges are pending lab results.

THEFT: Subject was reported shoplifting canned food from Dollar General. Male was later located and taken into custody for theft. Male was later incarcerated for theft and criminal damaging/endangering.

Jan. 28

ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL: A male was found sleeping in his vehicle,which was running. The male was found to be intoxicated. The male was arrested and charged with physical control of a motor vehicle along with possession of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia.

Jan. 29

THEFT: A sign was reported stolen from 900 McKaig Avenue.

THEFT: One male charged with theft and a warrant out of Montgomery County. Suspect stole a pair of shoes from Kohl’s.

POSSESSION: An officer was dispatched to the 600 block of E. Franklin St. in reference to a drug complaint. After investigation, a male was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

WARRANT: An officer stopped Heather Brown for an outstanding warrant in the area of West Market Street and Archer Drive. Brown had two syringes and other drug paraphernalia in her coat. She was transported to Miami County Jail.

Jan. 30

DISTURBANCE: Troy Officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of W. Main Street in reference to a disturbance. An investigation disclosed that a verbal domestic dispute occurred which resulted in a relative bringing a loaded handgun to the location. Jason Shoup, 38, of Pleasant Hill, was charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

THEFT: A report of two packs of lottery tickets were reported missing from Kroger.

THEFT: One female cited for theft and possessing criminal tools in Kohl’s. Female stole $120 worth of clothing.

Jan. 31

THEFT: A resident reported a theft from her vehicle while parked at F&P on Jan. 22.

THEFT: An officer responded to a theft of Bissel Robotic sweeper at Meijer. Suspect was gone on arrival.

Feb. 1

WARRANT: An officer arrested a subject on a warrant at Waffle House.

WARRANT: An officer arrested a subject on a warrant at the Shell station on Dorset.

FOUND PROPERTY: An officer was dispatched to the 1900 block of West Main Street on a report of found property. The officer found various types of ammunition and gun cleaning supplies. Items were recovered and booked into property for safe keeping until an owner comes forward.

THEFT: An officer responded to Kroger’s on a theft complaint. Upon arrival, the officer spoke with loss prevention and the male being detained for theft. After investigation it was determined the male attempted to steal diapers. He was issued a citation for the theft violation and released.

MENACING COMPLAINT: In the area of the 100 block of South Frank Street, an officer came in contact with a subject who made a reference to a menacing by stalking report. Report taken, extra patrols given.

THEFT: One female was charged with Theft and Criminal Tools at Kroger in Troy.

POSSESSION: A car was stopped for failure to display lighted lights between sunset and sunrise. The odor of marijuana was detected in the car. The vehicle was searched and a small amount of marijuana was seized. The driver was warned for the traffic violation and issued a summons for possession of marijuana.

DISORDERLY: Officers were dispatched to the vicinity of the 500 block of West Main Street. Dispatch notified officers that there was a female and a male standing in the middle of the road. Officers arrived on scene and spoke with both individuals. The female was belligerent and attempted to open the police cruiser doors. The female was warned for her behavior but she continued to yank on the car door and bang on the side of the cruiser. The female was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

OPEN CONTAINER: An officer stopped a vehicle for a Traffic Offense on Archer Drive near Brukner Drive. Driver was found to not have a valid license. An opened container and paraphernalia were located in the vehicle. Driver was issued multiple citations.

Feb. 2

ASSAULT: Officers responded to Super 9 Motel room 323 in reference to an assault in progress. One male was arrested on numerous charges.