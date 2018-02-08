Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Feb. 4

CRIMINAL DAMAGING: Deputies responded to the 100 block of W. Main Street, Fletcher, on the report of a criminal damaging complaint.

OVI: A deputy responded to a reckless vehicle being reported in Piqua. The deputy located the vehicle at 918 New Haven Road in Piqua. At the conclusion of the investigation, the male driver was taken into custody for OVI.

OVI: A deputy initiated a traffic stop on the listed vehicle for a marked lanes violation northbound Interstate 75 near milemarker 84 in Springcreek Twp. Subsequently the driver was arrested and incarcerated for being in possession of marijuana and cocaine. The male passenger was cited for consuming alcoholic beverages while in a motor vehicle.

Feb. 5

THEFT: The complainant reported she had $100 taken from her car in the 1200 block of Maple Street, Concord Twp.

Feb. 6

WARRANT:At the Patty’s IGA in Newberry Twp., a deputy observed the listed vehicle fail to properly use a turn signal and The deputy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and Charles Phillips was arrested for a warrant out of Darke County and was cited for failure to reinstate and failure to properly use a turn signal when turning.

SRO: While working an SRO detail at Miami East, the SRO was contacted by Jr High Principal Mr. Mack about an unruly student.

JAIL ISSUE:A deputy responded to an assault complaint at the Miami County Incarceration Facility. After further investigation it was determined that two females in pod A got into a physical altercation. A third female was also determined to have instigated the actions that took place. After speaking with jail staff and separating the females, 2 of them were charged with assault, and the third was charged with disorderly conduct.

Feb. 7

DRUG POSSESSION:A deputy initiated a traffic stop on a silver 2007 Chrysler Sebring for suspicious behavior in the area of Harvard and East Main Street, Piqua. Subsequently the driver was arrested and incarcerated for being in possession of crack cocaine.

SEMI ISSUE: A deputy was dispatched to the 6000 block of Wheelock Road, Union Twp. on a report of a semi that was unable to make the sharp turn on Wheelock Road. Englewood Towing was called to assist the semi get out of the turn.

ACCIDENT: On the listed date a deputy responded to an injury accident at the Farrington Interchange in Washington Township.

A vehicle heading south on County Road 25A collided with a vehicle heading north and attempting to turn onto the

northbound I-75 on ramp. Both drivers were transported to Upper Valley Medical Center for non life threatening injuries. The driver of the at fault vehicle was cited for failure to yield.

Feb. 8

WARRANT: While on routine patrol, a deputy came across a suspicious vehicle parked alongside the roadway on Owens Road, Covington, not running. After investigation the driver Jayden Nicely was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

OVI:A deputy initiated a traffic stop on the listed vehicle for an equipment violation at the West Market Speedway in Troy. After further investigation, the male driver was charged with OVI and possession of marijuana. The male passenger was also charged with possession of marijuana.