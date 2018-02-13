Police reports

Information provided by the Troy Police Department:

Feb. 2

WARRANT: An officer observed a subject driving between Motel 6 to Shell on South Dorset Road. The officer found the subject to have a suspended driver’s license as well as a warrant out of Miami County. The officer arrested the subject and found drugs, paraphernalia, currency, and a loaded handgun that was found to be stolen. The subject was incarcerated on multiple charges and vehicle was seized.

Feb. 3

DRUG OFFENSE: An officer responded to 1348 Imperial Court, Apt. G, in reference to a drug offense. After an investigation, one adult male was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The male received a summons for both violations and the scene was cleared.

Feb. 4

MARIJUANA FOUND: A Dollar General employee stated an unknown customer found a bag of what is believed to be marijuana in the parking lot. The officer tagged the property and marked it to be destroyed.

OVERDOSE: An officer was dispatched to 203 S. Mulberry St. in reference to an overdose. A female was transported to UVMC and charged with inducing panic.

Feb. 5

BURGLARY: An officer responded to the 1100 block of Scott Street for a burglary complaint. Information obtained report completed.

THEFT: An officer was dispatched to 2313 W. Main St. (Buffalo Wild Wings) in reference to a theft complaint. Upon arrival, the officer spoke with the reporting party and completed an information report for him.

Feb. 7

ASSAULT: Jason Levan, 36, of Troy, was charged with assault following an incident with an employee at Lowe’s.

Feb. 8

OVERDOSE: A patrolman responded to the Royal Inn on a 911 hang-up call. Upon investigation, a woman was found in a bathtub in an attempt to be revived from a suspected overdose. Another female, Stacy Reynolds, 46, of Sidney, was charged with third-degree tampering with evidence after a syringe was found in her pocket with heroin inside. The other female was revived by medics with Narcan and treated at UVMC.

INTOXICATION: Intoxicated subject contact 911 not making sense in the 1300 block of Imperial Court, Troy. Units responded and found that subject was wanting a ride to UVMC. Later he requested a squad and then refused. The subject was intoxicated and could hardly stand or care for himself. Squad transported to UVMC for physical and mental evaluation.

DRUG DROP OFF BOX: A detective emptied the drug drop off mailbox and weighed the drugs. The box contained 43 pounds of various pills. The drugs were placed in the property room to be destroyed.

ASSAULT: Officers were dispatched 1920 W. Main St. (Panera Bread) in reference to a disturbance. After an investigation, a male was charged with assault and placed in the Miami County Jail.

FRAUD: Officers were dispatched for a possible telephone harassment complaint. It was determined to be an extortion case. The suspects were from the Philippines. The suspects demanded money from the victim or they would send a video that they had recorded of the victim to his family.

Feb. 9

WARRANT: An officer arrested a subject in the parking lot of the Budget Inn on a warrant.

POT STOLEN: An officer was dispatched for a criminal damaging complaint. When an officer arrived he was informed a vehicle passenger side window had been broken out and a bag was taken from inside. The victim said that he had 14 grams of marijuana inside the bag. Photos were taken of the damage and placed them into the report.