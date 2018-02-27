Man falls asleep at wheel, busted for drugs

TROY — Troy Police Department officers arrested a male subject who was passed out in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the 100 block of Franklin Street.

Officers arrested Jah Batdorf, 24, of Troy, around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday morning. Batdorf allegedly was difficult to wake up and the keys were in the ignition of the vehicle. In view, a clear plastic bag of suspected methamphetamine was observed on the center console of the vehicle.

Officers conducted a search of the vehicle and found a handgun, pills and other drug paraphernalia.

Batdorf was arrested for fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine, third-degree possession of cocaine, third-degree felony trafficking drugs, third-degree felony possession over bulk amount of a Schedule IV substance, fourth-degree felony possession of drug paraphernalia, OVI and OVI refusal and third-degree felony weapons under disability.

Batdorf remains incarcerated in Miami County Jail and is awaiting arraignment on the charges.

Batdorf, 24, charged with possession of drugs, gun