Troy Police Department reports

Information provided by the Troy Police Department:

March 12

BURGLARY: An officer was dispatched to the 400 block of Peters Avenue for a report of a burglary.

DISORDERLY: At the scene it was found that two males had been fighting. Both males were issues citations for disorderly conduct.

March 13

STOLEN VEHICLE: Dispatched to 2496 W. Stanfield Road in reference to a possible stolen vehicle. Complainant

was storing the vehicle at the location and found it missing today. Vehicle will be entered as stolen through LEADS/NCIC.

March 14

ATTEMPTED BURGLARY: While assisting other officers at an attempted burglary at Royal Inn, an officer

was dispatched to 702 Old Newton Pkwy. on a report of another attempted burglary. Phillip Hodge, 40, of Sidney was arrested.

FRAUD: An officer responded to the 100 block of East Main on a fraud complaint.

March 15

CONTRIBUTING: Officers were dispatched in reference to a juvenile that had not returned home. The juvenile was suspected of being with an adult female that he was told not to be around. It was found the male was with her but had returned home. The adult female told officers that they had not been together but had only seen each other in passing. The juvenile said that they had been together parked in his vehicle around the corner from her house. The juvenile was charged with unruly and the female was arrested for contributing to the unruliness of a minor and incarcerated.

FOUND WALLET: An officer spoke with an individual who found a wallet and a debit card in the area of La Piazza. The officer placed both items in the property room to be released to their owners.

FRAUD: An officer responded to Walmart for a report of a fraud. An investigation in fraudulent Moneygram money orders is ongoing.

WARRANT: An officer tried to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle with the observed driver possibly having an outstanding warrant and committing a turn signal violation. The driver failed to stop, crashed the vehicle and ran on foot. A short foot chase took place with the suspect being apprehended. The male was then incarcerated and charged with a turn signal violation, fleeing and eluding, reckless operation on private property, possession of prescription drugs, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, no operators license and having an outstanding felony arrest warrant.

March 16

WARRANT: Troy units arrested a male with a warrant at the listed location. The male was found to have marijuana on his person. The male was taken into custody and incarcerated.

FRAUD: An officer responded to the Troy P.D. for a report of a fraud. A female reported she was a victim of an internet scam resulting in the loss of $1500. An investigation is ongoing.

March 17

DRUG OFFENSE: Troy Officers were dispatched to 1475 W. Market Street’s Speedway in reference to a Drug Offense. Male subject was located and arrested for a Warrant. Suspected Drugs and Paraphernalia were located and another male was issued citations and released. Additional charges are pending lab results.

JAYWALKING: An officer stopped a male in the area of W. Main St. and S. Cherry St. The male was charged with disorderly conduct, obstructing official business, and jaywalking. The male was placed in the Miami County Jail.

OVI: An officers stopped a vehicle for Lanes Of Travel. The driver was found to be impaired and was arrested. He was charged with OVI and Lanes of Travel.

WALLET LOST: Female lost her wallet at Dunaway’s Beef and Ale. Unable to located and reported it with Troy Police. Wallet is a Navy/Blue Leather Bi-Fold Wallet. Containing a Massachusetts ID.

March 18

DISORDERLY: An officer located a male urinating behind the Sub House and issued him a summons for the violation.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: An officer was dispatched to 523 S. Walnut St. for a report of a criminal damaging. Upon arrival a report was taken.

THEFT: An officer was dispatched to the 400 block of Robin Hood Lane for a report of an attempted theft.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: An officer took a report for multiple vehicles keyed over night while vehicles were parked on the Mulberry Street.

OVI: A car was observed entering the N. Market St. construction area that was marked as closed but open to local traffic only. The vehicle exited the construction area on Littlejohn Rd. and was stopped on Tamworth Rd. at Littlejohn Rd. There was an adult male driving and his two minor daughters were in the car. The odor of marijuana was detected in the passenger compartment of the vehicle. The vehicle was searched and some marijuana cigarettes were found. The male was arrested and taken to Troy PD for suspicion of operating a vehicle was under the influence of marijuana and endangering children. He was processed and released. Charges are pending the urine test results from the crime lab.

March 20

DRUG INSTRUMENT: An officer charged a male with possession of a drug abuse instrument syringe on Ross Street.

March 21

OVI: Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Troy Street, in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, the male was attempting to leave the residence and backed into two vehicles. The male was transported to UVMC and a blood test for OVI was taken.