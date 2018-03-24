Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

March 16

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A resident in the 2100 block of Woodstock Ct., Concord Twp., called to report two of his tires on the listed vehicle had been punctured with some sort of object. The deputy observed the left front tire and right rear tire were completely flat. Both tires had been punctured with what appears to be a knife.

March 17

TRESPASSING: A deputy responded to the 1000 block of Polecat Road, Staunton Twp., in reference to a suspicious vehicle. After investigation, two females were trespassed off of the property.

March 18

THEFT: The reporting party advised that his fire ring and cooking grate were stolen from his residence in the 500 block of Liberty Street, Bradford.

POSSESSION: A deputy conducted a traffic stop on the listed vehicle for an equipment violation at Piqua-Troy Road and Wyndham Way, Piqua. After investigation John England was cited for the equipment violation and charged for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Dustin Kaeck was charged for open container, carrying concealed weapons, and using weapons while intoxicated.

OVI: A deputy made a traffic stop for a speed violation in the 2000 block of N. County Road 25A, Troy. At the conclusion of the investigation the driver was taken into custody for OVI, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.

March 19

DRUG POSSESSION: A deputy stopped the listed vehicle for a speed violation in the area of North Spiker and Piqua Clayton Road. The driver was issued a citation for speed, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. The vehicle was picked up by a family member.

THEFT: A deputy was dispatched to the 5400 block of Dayton Brandt in Bethel Twp. for a theft complaint. There is no suspect at this time.

MISSING MEDS: A resident in the 7600 block of Mote Road, West Milton, reported that her medication was stolen. There are several people that live in the household or frequent it on a regular basis. The reporting party said she questioned everyone and they all denied taking the medication. She understood that there was not much to follow up on by the sheriff’s office in this matter. She requested that the missing medication only be documented in a police report for future reference if needed.

GUN GONE: A resident in the 900 block of Snodgrass Rd., Piqua, reported that his listed gun is missing from his residence. He advised that he searched the house and asked several family members about the gun and it was unable to be located. It is highly likely that the gun was stolen from the house. He advised that he has not seen the gun in a long while. There were no suspects named at the time of this report.

WARRANT: A deputy was dispatched to the 8500 block of State Route 201, Bethel, for a welfare check due to a male walking around the business talking to himself. A deputy made contact with Roger Reimer who stated he was trying to get to Michigan. Information came back with two felony warrants that were outside of pickup range on Reimer. The deputy then transported Mr. Reimer to the county line on St Rt 201 and advised him how to get to I-70 so he could make his way to I-75 to head north. Mr. Reimer was also trespassed from Big Mikes.

March 21

STOLEN VEHICLE: A deputy responded to the 1000 block of N. Piqua Lockington Rd., Washington Twp. in reference, to an accident with injury. The occupant left the scene. Piqua was able to locate the vehicle owner, who stated the vehicle was stolen from his address in Piqua.

STOLEN VEHICLE: A deputy responded to 110 Coach Drive, Monroe Twp. in reference to a stolen vehicle. All information was collected and the vehicle was entered into L.E.A.D.S. as stolen. This matter is pending.

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: A deputy was dispatched to respond to the Municipal Court probation office reference a drug offense. All evidence was collected and sent off to the crime lab to be tested this case is pending.

MENACING: A deputy responded out to the 9800 block of Falknor Rd, Washington Twp. in reference to a menacing complaint.

March 22

WARRANT: Shawn Wright turned himself in on an outstanding warrant. Mr. Wright was scanned then transported to the incarceration facility and turned over to Lt Collett.

March 23

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A deputy received a criminal damage complaint in the 7600 block of Montgomery County Line Road, Union Twp. The deputy spoke to the homeowner over the phone about her vehicle being paintball last night. No permanent damage done to the vehicle.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A deputy responded to a criminal damage complaint in the 5800 block of W. State Route 55 in Union Twp. The complainant advised of a front window to the residence being damaged. The window appeared to have a hole from a pellet/BB gun on the top panel.

March 24

OVI: A deputy initiated a traffic stop on the listed vehicle for a traffic violation on Fenner Road and South Forest Hill Road, Concord Twp. After investigation the driver Michael Wright was arrested for Marked Lanes, OVI, Possession of Cocaine, and Drug Abuse Instruments.

POSSESSION: A deputy observed a female sitting in her car in the parking lot of Motel 6 in Concord Township. Subsequently the female identified as, Jennifer L. Carver, was taken into custody for being in possession of felony drugs. She was further charged with being in possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence.