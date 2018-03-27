Troy Police Department reports

Information provided by the Troy Police Department:

March 23

ACCIDENT: A male subject crashed vehicle into a garage. Male fled the scene and was located. Male lied about his identity and then arrested and suspected drugs found on his person. The subject was incarcerated and suspected drugs will be sent to lab for analysis. A female will also be charged with obstructing justice.

POSSESSION: A vehicle was stopped for speed while northbound in the 600-500 block of S. Union St. The odor of marijuana was detected in the passenger compartment of the vehicle. The driver was cited for speed, possession of marijuana and possession of fireworks.

BURGLARY: An officer was dispatched to the 1300 block of Michael Ct. in reference to a burglary. Upon arrival, the officer spoke with the victim. Investigation pending.

March 24

DRUG CHARGES: An officer stopped the suspect’s vehicle for a traffic violation. The passenger ran from the vehicle and was arrested on a warrant and drug charges. The driver was arrested for resisting arrest and both were incarcerated.

WARRANT: An officer arrested a female on a warrant at the Budget Inn. Suspected drugs and paraphernalia were located and sent to the lab for testing. Additional charges are pending lab results.

MARCH 25

SHOPLIFTING: An officer responded to the Meijer for a report of shoplifting involving a juvenile male in custody. The juvenile was charged with Theft and Underage Possession of Alcohol, and he was released to a parent.

VEHICLE FOUND: A stolen vehicle was found at the listed location. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

JUVENILE ISSUES: An officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation on S. Market Street near W. Canal Street. The vehicle contained two juveniles out past curfew, with one being on probation. An adult passenger was charged with drug paraphernalia and the adult driver was charged with contributing. Juveniles were taken home and charged with curfew.

OVI: The suspect vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation. The driver was found to be intoxicated and arrested for OVI. The driver cited for OVI, OVI over .080 and expired plates and he was released to a sober family member.

CAR ON BLOCKS: Officers were on patrol in the Troy Street neighborhood when they located a Chrysler PT Cruiser sitting in the road way. The Chrysler was missing a rear drivers side tire. The vehicle was sitting on a cement block. The officer spoke with the son of the owner and informed him that the owner had 48 hours to get the vehicle fixed or moved to an enclosed garage.

March 26

WARRANT: An officer responded to a report of a burglary at 1025 McKaig Ave. Subject arrested at the scene on a warrant and another subject at scene charged with obstructing justice.

THEFT: Units were dispatched to Kohls on a theft report. The suspect left the store. The suspect was later stopped south of Tipp City on I-75 and arrested for the theft offense.

BAD CHECKS: An officer was dispatched to the 900 block of W. Main Street on a bad checks complaint. The officer spoke with the reporting party about the about the issue and it was determined that five counts of passing bad checks would be filed on five separate suspects.

March 27

WARRANT: An officer arrested and transported a male on a valid warrant from Montgomery County.