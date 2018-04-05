Police reports

Information provided by the Troy Police Department:

March 30

JUVENILE INCIDENT: An officer responded to the area of East Franklin Street and South Crawford Street in reference to someone throwing eggs at a vehicle. The officer located the suspect’s vehicle and made a traffic stop with it. The driver and passenger were both charged with unruly, and the driver was also charged with possession of marijuana.

ASSAULT: James E. Stewart, 39, of Troy, was charged with assault.

INDUCING PANIC: Rocky Staten, 33, of Troy, was charged with inducing panic.

FALSE ALLEGATION: Bryan Pena, 33, of Troy, was charged with making false allegation of a peace officer.

DRUG POSSESSION: Thomas McQueary, 23, of Pleasant Hill, was charged with possession of drugs in the area of South Crawford and Franklin streets, Troy.

INCIDENT: Jennifer Henderson, 34, of Troy, was charged with obstructing justice from an offense on March 23.

ASSIST SQUAD: An officer was dispatched to the Royal Inn at 1210 Bruckner Drive for a report of a male in and out of consciousness. Upon arrival a man was transported by squad and a report taken.

March 31

THEFT: Brooke Evans, 24, of Piqua, was charge with theft from Kohl’s.

April 1

DRUG POSSESSION: Chaney Campos was charged with possession of drugs in the area of West Water Street and North Short Street, Troy.

April 2

THEFT: Joy Clements, 31, of Troy, was charge with theft from Dollar General.

THEFT: Daniel Weaver, 33, of Piqua, was charged with theft from Kroger’s.

PILLS DESTROYED: An officer was dispatched to Conagra foods in regards to pills being found. The officer brought the pills back to the police station to be processed for destruction.

DAMAGE: An officer was en route to Montgomery County Jail and received damage to the front windshield caused by a stone that was thrown from the roadway on I-75 near Neff Road in Dayton.

April 3

POSSESSION:An officer responded to an assist squad call at the Troy Fire Department. Narcan was administered and the male subject transported to UVMC. Male subject was charged with disorderly conduct and possessing drug abuse instruments.

DRUG POSSESSION: Gabrial Musick, 40, of Troy, was charged with possession of drug abuse instruments and disorderly intoxication in public.

FAILURE TO REGISTER ADDRESS: A Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputy charged David Adkins, 24, of Troy, with failure to register change of address for sex offender registration, a fourth degree felony. Adkins was located in the 400 block of South Walnut Street, Troy.

DRUG INCIDENT: An officer was dispatched with the squad to 5 1/2 E. Main St. on the report of an unresponsive female. After investigation, it was determined Cieara Knight, 24, of Troy, would be charged with drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.

April 4

MENACING: Justin Tefft, 31, of Troy, was charged with menacing.

THEFT: A report of theft from the Salvation Army store was reported.

JUVENILE INCIDENT: An off-duty Troy Police officer saw a vehicle driving through a neighborhood without headlights on at night. An officer stopped that vehicle and three juveniles one adult were identified. Three curfew violations, one tobacco offense, and one contributing to the unruliness of a child charges were issued.

ASSAULT: An officer was dispatched to a report of a subject who was breaking windows out of a house near by. Upon arrival, it was found that a white male had attempted to gain entry to the residence at 50 East Simpson Street and assault the homeowner with a large pipe. The male suspect was pushed away from residence. The male victim was then assaulted with the large pipe by the suspect. The suspect fled the scene prior to the officer’s arrival.