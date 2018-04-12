Troy Police Department reports

Information provided by the Troy Police Department:

April 5

DISTURBANCE: An officer was dispatched to 83 Troy Town Dr (Fairfield Inn and Suites) for a disturbance. An adult male was later arrested.

April 6

THEFT: A theft report was filed at Kohl’s.

OVERDOSE: In the 500 block of South Walnut Street, an officer came in contact with a subject in reference to a disturbance call. As a result a subject was charged with disorderly conduct for an overdose.

April 7

JUVENILE ISSUE: An officer was flagged down by a pedestrian in reference to an unruly juvenile complaint. After further investigation, three juveniles were charged with underage consumption and two of them were charged with underage possession of tobacco. All juveniles were turned over to their parents.

DISORDERLY: An officer was dispatched to the 300 block of W Main Street for a highly intoxicated male. An adult male was transported to UVMC by Troy FD and issued a summons for disorderly conduct.

April 8

OVI: An officer conducted a traffic stop for a moving violation. Upon further investigation, the driver was found to be impaired and arrested for OVI. In addition to OVI, the driver was charged with open container and child endangering.

April 10

OPEN CONTAINER: A male subject reported to have been intoxicated at the bank and then left. Later located at the bank in the parking lot. Male was issued a summons for open container in a motor vehicle.

ROBBERY: An officer responded to the 700 block of West Market Street on a report of a robbery.

FAKE CASH: A resident turned over two counterfeit $100 bills given to him for payment.

THEFT: An officer was dispatched to Kohl’s at 1869 W. Main St. in reference to a shoplifter detained for stealing

merchandise. Subject later issued a summons for theft and released from the scene.

WARRANT: Officers responded to 1310 Imperial Court in reference to a warrant. One male was located and arrested. The

male was found to be in possession of drugs. Once the drugs come back from the crime lab, additional charges will be filed.

April 11

FRAUD: A resident on Crawford Street reported her local bank credit card had unauthorized charges including a pizza place in Michigan and to a company called GTL Inmate Phone.

MEDICATION COLLECTION: A detective removed 17 pounds of medications from the medications dropoff box. The medication will be destroyed.

ASSAULT: An officer was dispatched to 505 Crescent Dr. Apt 13D in reference to a disturbance. After investigation, a male was charged with assault and two other males were charged with disorderly conduct.

OVI: An officer stopped a vehicle for speeding and marked lanes. The vehicle continued driving for approx. .8 miles, then pulled over. The driver, Christoper Henning, of Fairborn, was found to be impaired and was arrested. He was charged with OVI, Prohibited Concentration, and Speed.