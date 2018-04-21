Police reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

April 18

TRESPASSING: A deputy responded to a possible trespassing complaint in the 7600 block of Perry Road in Newberry Township. After further investigation, both involved parties were spoken with in regards to a temporary protection order that was filled recently.

April 19

K-9 DETAIL: K9 Bear was deployed for a drug sniff at the Miami County Jail.

JUVENILE ISSUE: A deputy responded to a menacing complaint in the 500 block of Miami Avenue in Bradford. The complainant advised a juvenile male walking past the residence made inappropriate gestures to her while calling her profanities. The complainant advised of the juvenile male bullying her young daughter at school as well. The complainant advised Bradford Schools of the situation and requested the incident be documented and for the juvenile male to stop. The complainant was issued a case number for her records. The juvenile male was not at his residence upon arrival, the males father was notified of the incident and possible consequences should it continue.

Information provided by the Troy Police Department:

April 19

ASSIST RESIDENT: An officer was dispatched to speak with a female in reference to an assist citizen at the station.

She advised she had spoke with a male online on a dating site and “hooked up” with him at the Holiday Inn Express a few nights ago. They had a argument afterwards and he advised her he was HIV positive. She was not sure that she believed him but wanted to report what he said to her. The officer advised her to get checked out at the ER and notify the police if there is any further.

PUBLIC INDENCENY: Around 6:30 p.m. at McKaig Avenue/Crescent Drive, an officer came in contact with a subject reference a disorderly call. As a result, Thomas Cook was charged with disorderly conduct and public indecency

April 20

ASSIST AGENCY: Dispatch advised OSP was in pursuit northbound on I-75 and the vehicle crashed while getting off at mile marker 73. The passenger had fled on foot and the OSP trooper had the driver at gun point. Officers arrived and assisted the trooper with arresting the driver and passenger. Marquis Purter, 30, of Troy, was charged with third-degree felony failure to comply with a police officer. Charges are pending once the passenger is identified.