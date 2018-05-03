Miami County Sheriff Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

April 21

OVI: Sgt. Morando and Deputy Bubeck were dispatched to the 5200 block of West State Route 41, Covington, on a report of a rollover accident with injuries. After investigation the registered owner was cited for Failure to Control, OVI, and Open Container.

April 22

ASSIST SQUAD: A deputy was contacted by Miami County Park operations in reference to an individual who fell on a trail at Garbry Big Woods Sanctuary. The individual sustained a facial injury and was transported to the hospital.

TRAFFIC STOP: A deputy initiated a traffic stop on the listed vehicle for a traffic violation in the 3100 block of County Road 25-A, Troy. After investigation the driver Joseph Reed was cited for Speed and OVI. The passenger Dustin Clark was cited for Possession of Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia, and Open Container.

April 23

THEFT: A deputy responded to 1200 block E. Statler Rd. Piqua, on the report of a theft. The resident reported he had some tools that were taken. This case is pending further investigation

April 25

TRAFFIC STOP: Pursuant to a traffic stop for an improper turn, the driver was identified as Ethan Grunkemeyer and the passenger was identified as Christopher Ridenour. Grunkemeyer was subsequently arrested for OVI, possession of drug instruments and marijuana after investigation. Ridenour was arrested for tampering with evidence, possession of drug instruments and possession of schedule IV prescription pills.

GUN RECOVERED: A deputy responded to 323 E. Elm St. in Bradford, in reference a burglary complaint. After further investigation, a firearm was recovered at the scene and booked into the Miami County Property Room. The owner of the residence signed a release stating they did not want to file charges. The firearm was confirmed stolen from Troy.

April 26

THEFT: A deputy responded to Erwin’s Chrysler Dodge on the report of a bad check complaint. After further investigation, it was determined to be a theft of a motor vehicle.

THEFT: A deputy responded to 4000 block of Iddings Road, Union Twp. in regards to a theft. Subsequently, the suspect was charged with theft. The stolen items were recovered and returned to the victims.

April 27

SCHOOL SWEEP: K9 Bear sniffed lockers and vehicles at Newton Schools.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: A deputy on patrol in Springcreek Township observed a white male kicking a PVC pipe that was protruding from the ground approximately 1 foot in the 200 block of North Main Street, Piqua. The PVC pipe was a clean-out drain for Unity National Bank. After further investigation two males were cited for underage consumption. The third male was cited for underage consumption and criminal mischief.

JUVENILE ISSUES: A deputy responded to the report of unruly juveniles in the 500 block of South Miami Street in Bradford. It was reported two young males throwing rocks at cars. Upon further investigation the young males, ages 5 and 6 where throwing pine cones. No damage was reported and both juveniles including their parents were spoken to about the incident. The parents advised they would punish accordingly. Both males understood their actions and were not to do so again.

DISTURBANCE: A deputy responded to the 1400 block of State Route 571, Tipp City, for a verbal disturbance between two parties at the residence. A male was arrested shortly after my arrival for domestic violence, resisting arrest and using a weapons while intoxicated. The male was incarcerated.

April 28

DRUG TAKEBACK: A deputy assisted Bob Sweitzer with the Drug Take Back Program. It was conducted at the Miami County Transfer Station. During the program, 84 pounds of various prescription drugs were obtained to be destroyed.

WARRANT: Deputies responded to the 8700 block of Horseshoe Bend Road, Newton Twp., in reference to a male sleeping on a porch that wasn’t supposed to be there. After investigation, Keith Flory was arrested on an outstanding warrant for driving under drug or OVI suspension.

April 29

JAIL SWEEP: A deputy had K9 Bear conducted a drug sniff at the Miami County Jail.

JAIL ASSAULT:A deputy responded to the Miami County Incarceration Facility on a report of an inmate who had assaulted a corrections Officer. Inmate was charged with felony assault and transported to the downtown jail.

April 30

SCHOOL SWEEP: K9 Bear was walked through Miami East High School for a drug sniff.

SCHOOL SWEEP: Bradford Schools had K9 Bear conduct a drug sniff of lockers, book bags, and vehicles at the school. K9 Bear alerted to one vehicles in the student/staff parking lot. One student was charged with possession of “DAB” and drug paraphernalia.

JAIL ISSUE: A deputy responded to the Miami County Incarceration Facility reference two inmates who were physically fighting. Subsequently, the two male inmates were charged with Disorderly Conduct.

FLEEING: In the area of North Mulberry and East Main streets in Troy, a vehicle failed to stop initiating a short pursuit. Both occupants were apprehended. The driver was arrested and charge with fleeing and eluding, obstructing, drug possession and trafficking marijuana.

OVERDOSE: A deputy responded to Upper Valley Medical Center’s Inpatient Behavioral Health unit in reference to a female who had apparently overdosed. Evidence was collected at the scene, and will be sent to Miami Valley Regional Crime Lab for analysis.

May 2

SCHOOL SWEEP: A deputy assisted Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Springfield Police conduct a drug sniff at Springfield-Clark County CTC by having K9 Bear sniff vehicles, book bags and lockers.

THEFT: A deputy was dispatched on the report of a theft. A woman stated she had $8 cash and a pack of cigarettes stolen out of her purse while she was at the Miami County Municipal Court building. This case is pending further investigation.