Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

May 25

WARRANTS: A deputy was on routine patrol in the area of State Route 201 and Lefevere Road and observed a vehicle traveling south at a high rate of speed. The deputy identified the driver as Shannon Glover. Mrs. Glover was unable to provide the deputy with her drivers’ license and it was recorded as suspended. The deputy also discovered Mrs. Glover has three active warrants out of three different jurisdictions. The warrants are out of Champaign County for felony drug possession, Clark County and Lebanon for failure to appear. The warrant from Champaign County was confirmed.

Mrs. Glover was taken into custody on the active warrants. The deputy issued Mrs. Glover a citation for the speed violation and driving under suspension. Mrs. Glover was transported to the Miami County Jail and custody was turned over to them.

THEFT: A resident in the 7000 block of S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City, called to report items missing from her property.

BURGLARY: A deputy was dispatched to 102 Center Street in Casstown on a criminal damaging complaint. It was found that the United Methodist Church was a victim of a burglary.

POSSESSION: A deputy performed a traffic stop on the listed vehicle for a speeding violation in the area of State Route 185 and Rangeline Road, Newbery Twp. After investigation, Jared Peake was charged with possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and cited for the speeding violation.

May 26

POSSESSION: A deputy made a traffic stop on the listed vehicle for a marked lanes violation on northbound Interstate 75, near Troy. K9 Bear alerted to the vehicle and a small amount of marijuana and a grinder for the marijuana were found. Justin Florez was issued a summons for drug paraphernalia and marked lanes.

OVI: Several concerned citizens called into dispatch reporting a black Volkswagen Jetta driving recklessly and almost caused several crashes. The vehicle was located around State Route 36 and Mulberry Grove Road, Covington, and the driver, Devin Vanhise, was arrested for OVI. He tested .130 BAC and was issued a summons.

WRONGFUL ENTRUSTMENT: A deputy initiated a traffic stop on a white Honda Civic bearing Michigan plates for space between vehicles. The driver was taken into custody for failing to have a valid drivers license in Michigan or in any other state.

The passenger and registered owner was summonsed into court for wrongful entrustment.

DRUG POSSESSION: A deputy made a traffic stop on the listed vehicle for a traffic violation near Piqua-Troy Road, Piqua. K9 Bear alerted to the vehicle and drug paraphernalia and “DAB” a form of hashish was found. Christopher Adkins was issued summonses for drug possession, drug paraphernalia and failure to signal.

OVI: The deputy was advised by dispatch of a dark colored vehicle that was all over the roadway, including driving in the opposing lane, and driving at varying speeds. The deputy located the listed vehicle at State Route 201 and Dayton Brandt Road and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. Upon further investigation, Estela Loza was charged for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, failing to maintain marked lanes, and driving without a driver license.

May 28

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY: A deputy responded to an accident with injuries at the intersection of Monument and Main in Pleasant Hill. A black Corvette failed to yield and pulled out in front of a single motorcycle driver. The motorcycle driver was transported by Care flight to Miami Valley Hospital for head injuries. The driver of the vehicle was cited for failure to yield.

TRESPASSING: A deputy responded to a complaint and located multiple subjects trespassing on property belonging to Stillwater Community Church and the Miami County Park District. The individuals were identified and warned for trespassing.

MAIL BOX ISSUE: A deputy responded to the 3100 block of Neal Pearson Road, Tipp City, for a criminal complaint. The victim said someone used an explosive to blow up his mailbox. Part of the explosive was still at the scene and was collected as evidence.

TRESPASSING: A deputy responded to the Ludlow Falls bridge on a complaint of subjects swimming at the falls. After investigation, two males were cited for trespassing.

May 29

SCHOOL ISSUE: A deputy was contacted by Miami East High School principal in reference to an unruly situation between two female students.

FOUND PROPERTY: A deputy responded North Main Street in Potsdam in reference to a possible drug pipe found on the property. A resident stated that he had found a broken crack pipe in his garden and wanted it removed. He stated he had unearthed the item so it must have been there a while. The crack pipe was removed and placed into evidence to be destroyed.

TRESPASSING: A vehicle was parked on the lawn of Stillwater Church. The listed individuals were found to be swimming in the creek and all their property was on the lawn. Stillwater Church does not want anyone on their property or swimming/hanging out. All three subjects were warned for trespassing and asked to leave. Less than an hour later, another report of trespassing was reported in the same area. Those subjects were warned for trespassing.

OVI: A deputy performed a traffic stop on the listed vehicle for a marked lanes violation on Corporate Drive and West Main Street in Troy. After investigation, Milind Dave was cited for marked lanes and charged with OVI.