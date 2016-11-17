Lemon-aid for fellow students

TROY — A group of Cookson Elementary students banded together to help out their fellow Tigers.

Karley Jeffries, Serenity Sowers, Katelyn Weikert and Kylie Wilson raised approximately $100 with their lemonade stand to buy other students supplies and essentials for their classmates. The students took a shopping trip during their lunch and recess time to help select the items their students would need.

Cookson School students also handmade crafts for the school’s annual craft bazaar to help raise funds for their 6th grade trip to Washington D.C.

