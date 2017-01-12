College briefs

Anderson named to Wheaton dean’s list

WHEATON, Ill. — Wheaton College student Lauren Anderson of Troy was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester.

To earn Dean’s List honors at Wheaton, an undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher on the 4.0 scale.

Heidelberg announces dean’s list

TIFFIN, Ohio — More than 350 Heidelberg University students who have excelled in the classroom have been named to the fall semester dean’s list, according to Provost Dr. Beth Schwartz. Local students on the dean’s list include the following:

David Brauer of Pleasant Hill, a senior majoring in Communication & Theatre Arts

Tyler Hunter of Tipp City, a junior majoring in Health Science

Anna Kiesewetter of Piqua, a sophomore majoring in Undeclared

Jarett Wasson of Tipp City, a junior majoring in Psychology and Criminal Justice

Local student named to dean’s list

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Abigail Tamplin of Troy was named to the Residential Undergraduate Program Dean’s List at Ohio Christian University for the Fall 2016 Semester.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and be enrolled in at least 12 semester hours.

Clifton achieves president’s list

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Michael Clifton of Troy was named to the Champlain College President’s List for the fall 2016 semester. Students who are named to the President’s List have achieved a semester grade point average of 4.0 or higher.

Clifton is majoring in Business Management.

Edison State announces fall 2016 dean’s list

PIQUA — Edison State Community College recognizes 375 students for excellence in academics on the 2016 Fall Semester Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

Area students include:

Bradford: Michelle Anderson, Mandi Bates, Brianna Booker, Amanda Brewer, Shirley Elifritz, Jennifer Gade, Jason Garber, Rachel Lavey, Benjamin Rank, Lincoln Rapp, Sarah Santon, Vincent Saulnier, Alex Swabb, Rachel Tumbusch,

Casstown: Benjamin Willenbrink

Conover: Kelsey Kirchner

Covington: Cierra Alvarez, Patricia Casey, Shelby Chaney, Charity Courts, Jessie Crowell, Kelly Deeter, Jenna Hagan, Taylor Howell, Emily Huggins, Kristen Meyer, Matthew Siefring, Shaina Wagoner

Laura: Kaulin Morris

Ludlow Falls: Miraya Hinten

New Carlisle: Kaitlyn Bailey, Casey Scott

Piqua: Rachael Abbott, Marissa Adams, Jose Adorno, Shawn Applegate, Nanette Bell, Kristina Black, Nicklaus Brown, Christa Cantwil, Anthony Chitwood, Matt Collett, Michelle Collett, Heather Covault, Alycia Davidson, Erin Davis, Jon Dembski, Nicole Engley, Wesley Ford, Amantha Garpiel, Charles Graves, Matthew Green, Ashley Gregory, Lynda Groff , Sarah Guillozet, Tiffany Hatcher, Dylan Hayes, Pamela Henry, Juliya Hsiang, Lorraine Huffman, Savannah Hulme, Tyler Johnson, Jason Jones, Megan Kinnison, Kelsey Magoteaux, Haley Michael, Maxwell Mitchell, Charles Oduro, Wendy Owen, Mathew Patrizio, Brittany Peters, Kristina Romie, Joshua Sheets, Austin Sims, Elizabeth Spoltman, Eva St. Myers, Steven Trostel, Christopher Wagner, Jesse Wall, Lindsey Ward, Lauren Williams, Jerry Wilson, Jonathan Wirt, Hannah Wise, Kimberly Wright

Pleasant Hill: Gabriella Clingman, Keisha Garber, Winnona Myers

Tipp City: Chris Bean, Annie Neal, Emma Smith, Penny Stallard, Dylan Wackler

Troy: Nathan Balok, Anita Baral, Susan Barhorst, Abigail Barnhart, Laura Barth, Maria Blocher, McKenna Bollinger, Alexis Brame, Megan Byram, Brett Ceyler, Sean Cheatwood, Eric Dean, Allen DeGrange, Rachel Eustache, Haleigh Ewing, Marie Ewing, Shawn Greaf, Dayna Hammer, James Henry, Sydney Herrmann, Teresa Hess, Jennifer Holloway, Katherine Lee, Jessica Lykes, Justin McCrossin, Emma McWhorter, Courtney Metzger, Jack Meyer, Austin Naas, Olivia Newman, Katelyn Overla, Laura Parker, Olivia Peltier, Jordan Price, Jessica Seitz, Holly Shaffer, Erica Sharits, Gina Smith, Jessika Snyder , Cynthia Stanley, Tammy Stapleton, Diana Stigall, Kathleen Teague, Cheryl Terry, Nicholas Thompson, Patricia Thompson, Melissa Tucker, Joshua Vincent, Jeffrey Zornes

Union: Mary Mohr, Scott Tyree

West Milton: Levi Altic, Isaac Brown, Saige Brugmann, Rachel Eversole, Hayley Jones, Trystan Netzley, Julie Sheplar