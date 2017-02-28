Miami awards degrees

OXFORD, Ohio — Miami University awarded degrees to students during fall commencement exercises Friday Dec. 13, 2016, at Millett Hall.

Local students who received degrees include:

Alexandra Elizabeth Abboud of Troy, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Social Work degree in Social Work.

Sabrina Marie Calhoun of Troy, graduated with a Master of Arts degree in Biology.

Elizabeth Demetria Haynes Poronsky of Tipp City, graduated with a Master of Arts in Teaching degree in Biological Science.

Dean’s list announced

BEXLEY, Ohio — Capital University is pleased to announce its Dean’s List honorees for fall 2016 semester. Local students include:

Spencer Covault of Troy

Jennifer Kaeck of Piqua

Luke Veldman of Tipp City

In order to be named to the Dean’s List, full-time, degree-seeking students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5.

Capital names provost’s list

BEXLEY, Ohio — Capital University is pleased to announced its Provost’s List honorees for the fall 2016 semester.Local students include:

Aislynn Brant of Union

Kristopher Lee of Piqua

In order to be named to the Provost’s List at Capital, full-time, degree-seeking students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.70.

Geneva announces dean’s list

BEAVER FALLS, Pa., (Feb. 27, 2017) – Geneva College announces the Dean’s List of undergraduate students for the fall 2016 semester. To be eligible for this recognition, students in traditional programs must earn a GPA of at least 3.6 while passing 12 credit hours or more.

Alison Kolber, Communication Disorders major from Troy, OH, was named to Geneva College’s Dean’s List for the fall 2016 semester.