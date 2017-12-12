College briefs

Hess receives Tailwind award

CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Tyler Hess of Troy, a sport business management major at Cedarville University, was honored this fall by the U.S. Air Force Marathon flight crew organizing committee for serving during this year’s marathon.

As one of seven volunteers honored, Hess received the Tailwind Award during the volunteer reception hosted at the Soin Medical Center Kumar Conference. The volunteers were recognized for their good attitudes and willingness to perform any task asked of them.

“Volunteering at this marathon is a great experience because we can observe how the management controls and supervises this event,” said Hess, a junior. “It is helpful to learn how to run an event efficiently and effectively, keeping the volunteers in mind; the Air Force Marathon treats its volunteers extremely well. It makes people want to come back and serve every year.”

Hazelwood earns MBA

PARKVILLE, Mo. — Park University held its December 2017 Kansas City Area Commencement ceremony on Dec. 9 at the Community of Christ Auditorium in Independence, Mo. The University had 397 students eligible to participate in the ceremony — 156 students received a master’s degree and/or a graduate certificate, and 241 students received a bachelor’s degree, associate degree and/or undergraduate certificate.

Jacqueline N. Hazelwood of Troy, Ohio, received a Master of Business Administration.

Decker performs in recital

FINDLAY, Ohio — Ally Decker, of Troy, recently performed in a fall instrumental recital at the University of Findlay.

Decker performed “Autumn Soliloquy” by James Barnes on the clarinet.

Gordin graduates from Grantham

Lenexa, Kan. — Grantham University is proud to announce that Aaron Gordin of Troy recently graduated with an online AAS Medical Coding & Billing.

Grantham University was founded in 1951 by Donald Grantham, a World War II veteran with a vision to make education achievable for military service members and veterans.

Adkins to graduate from Ashland

ASHLAND, Ohio — Ashland University will hold commencement ceremonies on Saturday, Dec. 16.

Gregory Adkins of Tipp City will receive a Bachelor of Science degree during Ashland University’s commencement ceremonies on Dec. 16. Adkins is majoring in Criminal Justice.